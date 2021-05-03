Amid the Covid crisis, they hand out free food to sick

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: They are back again, this time delivering fresh homecooked nutritious meals to the sick and their families recovering from Covid-19. Some city residents, quite a few of them young women on their two-wheelers, go door to door, giving food packets to those in home isolation, free of cost.

Volunteers under the Good Quest Foundation, Corona Care, Bengaluru, Bangalore Rural Educational and Development Society (BREADS), Project Vision, AIFO and ECHO started free food service in East and Central Bengaluru. “We are now reaching out to KR Puram and Mysuru Road, covering nearly 80 families and 300 people,” said Vinod Kumar, from Good Quest Foundation, and coordinator of ‘Food To Your Doorstep’ programme. “At present, we have a kitchen in Sultanpalya in RT Nagar.

We are shortly going to start kitchen services in South Bengaluru and Whitefield,” he added. There are 28 coordinators, of whom 18 are field volunteers, including men and women. Six volunteers work from home. “They receive requests from people, map their addresses, assign volunteers and collect feedback,” said Vinod. The volunteers also reach medicines on request to patients.

One of the beneficiaries, Sridhar, a resident of Hutchins Road, said the free food delivery at his doorstep had given him a lifeline in the time of acute health crisis. In 2020, BREADS had partnered with Good Quest Foundation, Project Vision, Corona Care Bengaluru and AIFO India to support tribal colonies in Nagarahole and Bandipur forests, with grocery kits and other eatables after the national lockdown was partially lifted.