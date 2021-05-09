STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Stories of hope: 103-year-old Palghar man, Punjab toddler beat COVID

Hailing from Punjab's Kapurthala, Gurdeep said the news of Sukhdeep testing positive for COVID-19 had come as a shock for the family as both he and his wife had tested negative.

Published: 09th May 2021 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2021 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

baby

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

PALGHAR: A 103-year-old man from Palghar in Maharashtra has recovered from COVID-19 despite being in the vulnerable age group, officials said on Sunday.

Shamrao Ingle, a native of Virendra Nagar area here, was admitted to a rural COVID-19 hospital in Palghar after he contracted the infection.

He was discharged on Saturday after recovering from the disease, a spokesperson of the district collectorate said in a release.

According to doctors at the hospital, the elderly man responded well to the medical treatment provided to him and co-operated with the staff at the facility.

He walked out of the hospital with a smile on Saturday.

Palghar Collector Dr Manik Gursal and the hospital staff greeted the centenarian with flowers at the time of his discharge.

The district has so far reported a total of 95,682 COVID-19 cases and 1,715 deaths due to the disease, as per official figures.

Infant in Punjab recovers from virus

In early April, Gurdeep Singh and his wife Sandeep Kaur were blessed with a baby boy.

However, their happiness was short-lived as 20 days after his birth, the baby tested positive for COVID-19 and was hospitalised with high fever and seizures.

Sandeep could not feed her son Sukhdeep Singh or comfort him while he fought for his life.

All that the family could do was pray for his well-being.

Ten days later, when the infant was discharged from the Punjab Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Jalandhar on Friday, Gurdeep said, "It seems that God heard our prayers."

Hailing from Punjab's Kapurthala, Gurdeep said the news of Sukhdeep testing positive for COVID-19 had come as a shock for the family as both he and his wife had tested negative.

Sukhdeep was discharged from PIMS, Jalandhar after going through all medical tests including RT-PCR, an official statement said here.

Sandeep's happiness knew no bounds as she cradled her son in her lap once again.

Sukhdeep's grandmother Kulwinder Kaur said, "With God's grace, my grandson is back home healthy. Doctors looked after him very well."

The nursing staff that looked after Sukhdeep was also happy to see him return home.

"We looked after the child with utmost care. It was hard to see an infant go through so much pain," said Ruby, a nurse at PIMS.

She said Sukhdeep was fed milk with a spoon as his mother could not be with him.

Dr Jatinder Singh, the paediatrician under whose supervision Sukhdeep was treated, said that the infant was admitted with high fever and seizures.

His case was very challenging for us.

All the more challenging was to counsel his parents.

But they understood the gravity of the case and fully cooperated in the baby's treatment, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
River Ganga (Representational Photo | EPS)
Panic in Bihar as bodies of suspected Covid victims dumped in Ganga
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Trouble for Mamata government as Governor sanctions CBI prosecution of top ministers
The 'thank you' card that was shared by Sajan Surya along with his Facebook post.
'Covid-19 in kids is not that simple': Actor shares post on daughter's days in hospital
Image used for representational purpose only
Chinese scientists discussed weaponising coronavirus in 2015: Media report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Israeli border police block the road and disperse Palestinian, Israeli and foreign activists during a rally. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Israeli police and Palestinians clash in Jerusalem
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 lockdown exodus robs Chennai of 1.3 lakh people
Gallery
Forbes declared NFL's Dallas Cowboy the most valuable sports team in the world on the list published on May 7, 2021. While US-based sides dominated the first ten spots, all the three non-American teams to feature in it were football teams -- namely Barcel
Barcelona, Real Madrid are most valuable football clubs: Forbes Top 10 richest sports teams released; Dallas Cowboys tops chart
Sergio 'Kun' Aguero is no doubt a club legend at Etihad. The Argentine striker is also one of the finest to kick the ball ever on English soil. Some ridiculous records he achieved donning the blue jersey proves he belongs among the elite. As his swansong
Why Sergio Aguero is a Premier League legend? These astonishing records for Manchester City will tell!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp