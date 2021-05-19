STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Karnataka’s Katagi Shahapur village has its own lockdown, becomes Covid-free

As the Covid-19 second wave is spreading towards the rural areas, a village in Yadgir taluk has set an example in pandemic control by taking self-containment measures.

Published: 19th May 2021 04:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2021 04:16 AM   |  A+A-

Villagers had blocked the road leading to the village with a huge tree trunk to restrict movement of vehicles | EXPRESS

By Ramkrishna Badseshi
Express News Service

YADGIR: As the Covid-19 second wave is spreading towards the rural areas, a village in Yadgir taluk has set an example in pandemic control by taking self-containment measures. Katagi Shahapur has become Covid-free as the villagers claim to have kept the pandemic at bay from the onset of the second wave itself.

The villagers had undertaken a similar exercise during the first wave too last year. Dr Ramakrishna Reddy, Medical Officer at the Hattikuni Primary Health Centre, covering Katagi Shahapur village, told Express, “Initially, nine cases were reported in Katagi Shahapur. No fresh cases have been reported from May 16. During random RT-PCR testing conducted on the villagers last month, only nine cases were reported, all asymptomatic in nature. On Sunday, the reports came negative after a retest. Random RT-PCR testing will be conducted in the village after some days.”

However, the villagers countered his statement, claiming that “no cases were reported as the villagers are health conscious and have taken all precautionary measures right from the onset of the second wave.”

Sharanagowda, a local, said “After witnessing the harrowing tales of people from Yadgir and other districts dying due to Covid and troubles in getting oxygen and Remdesivir, the elders of the village met last week. It was decided to restrict people from entering or exiting the village. The movement of people inside the village was also curtailed, except for lighting the lamp at village temples.

Every household gave oil to light the lamp for five days during day and night between last Friday and Tuesday. Offerings to the Gods (Naivedya) was also on a rotational basis. Yadgir Tahsildar  Chennamallappa told Express, “Katagi Shahapur villagers are health conscious and hence volunteered to take such strict measures. We did not force them to implement a lockdown.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
lockdown Yadgir Karnataka COVID 19 second covid wave
India Matters
MD Sharvil Patel said the company hopes to supply 5 crore doses by the end of this year.
India could get fourth Covid vaccine as Zydus Cadila set to seek nod for ZyCoV-D
Family members react during the cremation of a COVID-19 victim outside a crematorium. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid deaths decelerating, data shows patients are being diagnosed late
Once the Central government gives its approval, children too will get  the Covid vaccine | Express
Children largely asymptomatic but capable of infecting coronavirus: VK Paul
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Google announces new privacy settings, AI tools and Android 12 Beta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and former Health Minister K K Shailaja (File photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Pinarayi 2.0: KK Shailaja dropped in new cabinet, CM's son-in-law included
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp