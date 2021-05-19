Karnataka’s Katagi Shahapur village has its own lockdown, becomes Covid-free

Ramkrishna Badseshi By

Express News Service

YADGIR: As the Covid-19 second wave is spreading towards the rural areas, a village in Yadgir taluk has set an example in pandemic control by taking self-containment measures. Katagi Shahapur has become Covid-free as the villagers claim to have kept the pandemic at bay from the onset of the second wave itself.

The villagers had undertaken a similar exercise during the first wave too last year. Dr Ramakrishna Reddy, Medical Officer at the Hattikuni Primary Health Centre, covering Katagi Shahapur village, told Express, “Initially, nine cases were reported in Katagi Shahapur. No fresh cases have been reported from May 16. During random RT-PCR testing conducted on the villagers last month, only nine cases were reported, all asymptomatic in nature. On Sunday, the reports came negative after a retest. Random RT-PCR testing will be conducted in the village after some days.”

However, the villagers countered his statement, claiming that “no cases were reported as the villagers are health conscious and have taken all precautionary measures right from the onset of the second wave.”

Sharanagowda, a local, said “After witnessing the harrowing tales of people from Yadgir and other districts dying due to Covid and troubles in getting oxygen and Remdesivir, the elders of the village met last week. It was decided to restrict people from entering or exiting the village. The movement of people inside the village was also curtailed, except for lighting the lamp at village temples.

Every household gave oil to light the lamp for five days during day and night between last Friday and Tuesday. Offerings to the Gods (Naivedya) was also on a rotational basis. Yadgir Tahsildar Chennamallappa told Express, “Katagi Shahapur villagers are health conscious and hence volunteered to take such strict measures. We did not force them to implement a lockdown.”