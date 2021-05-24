Students set up 'Hello Doctor' helpline for Covid-19 response in Karnataka

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as college students are waiting for their examinations and the coming academic year to begin, they are keeping busy by filling the gaps in Covid-19 response, wherever needed.

The State Committee of the student organisation AIDSO has started ‘Hello Doctor’, a free tele-clinic for those having Covid- 19 symptoms, from May 22.

The organsiation has roped in 35-40 doctors who will work pro bono. About 10 student volunteers across the state are spreading the word about the tele-consultation, Vinay Chandra, AIDSO State Secretariat Member and Bangalore District Treasurer told The New Indian Express.

Guidance from experts for home isolation and primary treatment for Covid-19, along with counselling for those in distress, is available through the tele-consultation.

To begin with, two sessions of one hour each will be held from Monday to Saturday (9-10 am and 4-5 pm), and three sessions (10-11 am; 12 pm-1 pm; 5-6 pm) will be held on Sundays, said Vinay.

Contact for appointment: 9164220387, 9035762866, 8951824630, 9538627750, 8880744437, 9632127094. Meanwhile, Bangalore Student Community, a forum of more than 4,000 students has split itself into various teams, each dedicated to helping out those in need.

They also have an on-ground team with 100 members. The team can be reached on social media handles or 7760161751.

With black fungus cases rising, the team is tying up with medical students for health checkups, said Dhruv Jatti, president, Bangalore Student Community, adding that the team is exploring a tech intervention for the registration of vaccination.