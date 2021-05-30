STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Now, feeding stray dogs is full-time responsibility for this woman in Visakhapatnam

Restrictions to contain the spread of virus has left street dogs vulnerable, more so in the soaring heat in the city.

Published: 30th May 2021 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2021 01:56 PM   |  A+A-

G Anu feeding stray dogs in Visakhapatnam along with her niece on Saturday. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)

G Anu feeding stray dogs in Visakhapatnam along with her niece on Saturday. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)

By Amrutha Kosuru
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM:  Restrictions to contain the spread of virus has left street dogs vulnerable, more so in the soaring heat in the city. While most people do not care about stray dogs, G Anu, a dog lover, makes it a point to feed more than 200 stray dogs daily. Anu, an automotive employee, cooks 20 kg rice, 10 kg chicken and also feeds dogs around a kg of pedigree. She feeds strays from Kailasagiri Ropeway Point to the Zoo Park and parts of PM Palem. What started as a single-plate-of-food for stray dogs in her street in 2015, has now turned into a full-time responsibility. 

“There are days when I can’t even sleep. But none of it has stopped me from feeding stray dogs,” Anu said. “I know my babies wait for me, day in and out. This thought alone makes me pick myself up daily.” Apart from feeding stray dogs, she takes care of their health needs. She gives them the basic medication and also takes them to vets, if necessary.

Once Anu steps out of her car, stray dogs surround her, all of them wagging their tails and gleaming at her. Through her Instagram page, Pets of Vizag, she helps find the owner of lost or missing dogs and advocates adoption of Indian breed dogs. She has also got the female dogs sterilised. 

“Indian breed dogs are in no way lesser than others. They deserve a home and love too,” Anu said. Dogs should not be bought, but should be adopted, she added. If she finds an injured or an abandoned dog, Anu takes it and nurtures it back to good health. 

“It is so sad how most of us treat dogs cruelly. Some people buy exotic breeds, but fail to take care of them. When the dogs show signs of health disorder, they abandon them.” After nurturing such dogs back to good health, she puts them up for adoption. “Before I give them to a new family, I ensure they are genuine and can take care of the dog.” 

Currently, Anu is taking care of 15 stray and abandoned dogs, including a Golden Retriever and Brazillian Mastiff. “It is not easy. For those who cannot protest or speak, this is the least I can do,” she said. Her mother inspired her to tend to Indian breed dogs and strays, she said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Stray dogs Street dogs feeding dogs
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | AP)
'No credible natural ancestor': Study says Chinese scientists created Covid in lab
A medic wearing a PPE kit collects a swab sample of a woman for the COVID-19 test. (Photo| ANI)
117 districts classified as 'aspirational' show poor performance in fighting Covid
A medic inoculates a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a disabled man in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
India reports 1.52 lakh fresh Covid cases in 24 hours, lowest in 50 days
Medics wearing PPE check a COVID-19 patient upon her arrival at LNJP hospital, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Month-long complications post Covid make road to recovery longer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-coup protesters shout slogan with a banner reading ''Carry on revolution! We do not accept as the military slave,'' in Kamayut township of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
Myanmar: Millions face hunger as military coup paralyses economy
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi CM will continue to demand COVID-19 vaccines despite attack by BJP: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp