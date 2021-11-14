Army officer with Type-1 diabetes finds winning ways

Bala Chauhan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: It takes a fauji’s spirit to fight the gravest odds and live life to the hilt. Major Kumar Gaurav, currently posted at MEG Centre, Bengaluru, has Type-1 diabetes, but it doesn’t show on him. He was diagnosed with the debilitating disease in 2011. He took it as a challenge and decided to regain control of his life and body.

Fitness is at the core of an Army officer’s persona and Major Gaurav is no exception, despite his health condition. He is a stickler to a tough daily regimen, which includes maintaining a fine balance between fitness and health requirements. “The use of Continuous Glucose Monitor (CGM) has been a game-changer and gives me very accurate insight about glucose fluctuation in my body,” said the officer, who trains extensively and has participated in marathons and other athletic events.

He now intends to participate in the Ironman triathlon in June/July 2022 at Hamburg/Frankfurt. “Ironman is considered to be the toughest one-day sporting event in the world comprising 3.8 km open water swimming, 180 km of cycling and 42.2 km run to be completed in 17 hours,” said Maj Gaurav.

On his daughter’s first birthday on September 8, 2016, he had registered for his first half marathon, which was scheduled three days later. “I remember I ran my heart out and finished fourth among 50-60 odd runners. Thereafter, every time I went on leave I made it a point to run one or two half marathons and finished in the top 10 in four of them. This was the beginning of my journey,” said the Army officer.

The posting at the MEG Centre, Bengaluru, has been a boon for the officer due to the excellent facilities available. At present, he is training for Herculean 70.3, Odisha and Bengaluru Marathon, both scheduled in January 2022. “I keep myself continuously hydrated and focus on consuming homemade items to keep my glucose level in range. I train with a few local friends and tri-coach Arjun Kundikuppa. My aim is to educate, empower and inspire people living with Type-1 diabetes and make each one of us believe how strong we actually are. We cannot let diabetes hold us back. My pancreas have given up, but I never will,” said the officer.

“Life with Type-1 diabetes is difficult and requires lot of discipline in terms of food intake and medication. To all the aspiring athletes, I would request to not jump into the event directly, understand your body, especially how it responds to food intake and spike in glucose level. Once you are fully confident about it, then slowly graduate in term of time and distance,” said the officer.

He added that it is a myth that Type-1 diabetes can happen only due to poor life style. “It is an auto-immune disorder which can happen to any individual,” he said. He can be contacted at kugo_type1@gmail.com