Martyred Army Naik's widow Jyoti Nainwal graduates as officer from OTA Chennai

CHENNAI: It was the best gift Jyoti Nainwal, wife of Naik Deepak Nainwal, who died while fighting the terrorists in Kulgam, could give to her children as she graduated as officer from the Officers Training Academy.

Pecked on her cheek by nine-year-old daughter Lavanya, while seven-year-old son Reyansh watched, the 33-year-old recalled her own mother's advice when the world around her collapsed after her husband's death.

"Your life from now onwards should be a gift to your children. They will emulate you. It's up to you, how you want to steer your life," recalls Jyoti while remembering her mother. Life changed for Jyoti on April 11, 2018 when her husband, serving in 1 Rashtriya Rifles battalion, got a gunshot wound during a terrorist encounter in J&K during Operation Rakshak.

Bedridden due to the spinal injury, Deepak breathed his last after 40 days. The homemaker from Dehradun's life, which was limited to the four walls of her home after marriage, then took a new turn. Heeding the advice of her mother, she was motivated to join the Army.

Unknown about the selection procedures or what the Service Selection Board interview is about, Jyoti showed her eagerness to join the forces. It was at this time that Deepak’s parent company 1 Mahar Regiment's Brigadier Cheema and Col MP Singh took the responsibility to be her mentors.

"My English was not that good as all my life I was only involved in household responsibilities. They knew I needed to change a lot. Brigadier Cheema send me English novels and gave me deadline to read it and later he asked question regarding that book," recalls Jyoti.

Another woman who stole the honours is Lt Dimple Singh Bhati, who was conferred with silver medal by Lieutenant General CP Mohanty, who reviewed the parade. Dimple has been inspired by the war heroes in their Jodhpur family such as Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, Param Veer Chakra and Col Megh Singh Rathore, Veer Chakra.