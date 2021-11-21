STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Martyred Army Naik's widow Jyoti Nainwal graduates as officer from OTA Chennai

The 33-year-old recalled her own mother's advice when the world around her collapsed after her husband's death.

Published: 21st November 2021 11:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2021 11:16 AM   |  A+A-

Widow-turned-army officer Jyoti Nainwal

Widow-turned-army officer Jyoti Nainwal. (Photo| ANI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: It was the best gift Jyoti Nainwal, wife of Naik Deepak Nainwal, who died while fighting the terrorists in Kulgam, could give to her children as she graduated as officer from the Officers Training Academy. 

Pecked on her cheek by nine-year-old daughter Lavanya, while seven-year-old son Reyansh watched, the 33-year-old recalled her own mother's advice when the world around her collapsed after her husband's death.

"Your life from now onwards should be a gift to your children. They will emulate you. It's up to you, how you want to steer your life," recalls Jyoti while remembering her mother. Life changed for Jyoti on April 11, 2018 when her husband, serving in 1 Rashtriya  Rifles battalion, got a gunshot wound during a terrorist encounter in J&K during Operation Rakshak.

Bedridden due to the spinal injury, Deepak breathed his last after 40 days. The homemaker from Dehradun's life, which was limited to the four walls of her home after marriage, then took a new turn. Heeding the advice of her mother, she was motivated to join the Army.

Unknown about the selection procedures or what the Service Selection Board interview is about, Jyoti showed her eagerness to join the forces. It was at this time that Deepak’s parent company 1 Mahar Regiment's Brigadier Cheema  and Col MP Singh took the responsibility to be her mentors.

"My English was not that good as all my life I was only involved in household responsibilities. They knew I needed to change a lot. Brigadier Cheema send me English novels and gave me deadline to read it and later he asked question regarding that book," recalls Jyoti.

Another woman who stole the honours is Lt Dimple Singh Bhati, who was conferred with silver medal by Lieutenant General CP Mohanty, who reviewed the parade. Dimple has been inspired by the war heroes in their Jodhpur family such as Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, Param Veer Chakra and Col Megh Singh Rathore, Veer Chakra.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Officers Training Academy ota chennai Deepak Nainwal Jyoti Nainwal Operation Rakshak Mahar Regiment
India Matters
The ‘great attrition’: It’s a difficult time to be a boss
Correction: Freedom came in 2014
Kerala's finance: A mess in the making?
Sundaramurthy and Suguna inside their waterlogged house (EPS Pic I P Jawahar.)
No food, no place to sleep: Old couple in CM Stalin's Kolathur constituency marooned in woes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp