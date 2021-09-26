Providing ray of hope with a healing touch

Anuja Susan Varghese By

Express News Service

ERNAKULAM: Offering a second chance at life, the Santhwanakendram in Vypeen has become a source of hope and succour for many patients requiring palliative care and regular dialysis. An initiative of the Cancure Foundation, the dialysis centre started functioning in Ochanthuruth in March. And within a short period of six months, it has conducted over 1,000 dialysis procedures. The Santhwanakendram is the result of a group of kindhearted people from various fields coming together to do something good.

The centre has the facility to conduct dialysis for eight patients at a time. Those suffering from renal failure or have lost both kidneys to disease cannot survive without conducting two or three dialyses per week. Such patients form a large part of the centre’s beneficiaries. Treatment is provided free of cost to the poor, and even amid the pandemic, the centre remained open throughout.

“We have the support of many private and government hospitals in the district,” said R Madhav Chandran, honorary secretary of the Cancure Foundation. “Hospitals, especially in the government sector, usually have long queues of patients for dialysis. For those with acute issues, three dialyses are required per week. But, due to the rush at hospitals, many choose to skip or postpone one or two sessions. We decided to provide a space exclusively for dialysis so that patients are more comfortable.”

Shamsudeen P H, 74, a resident of Mulavukad, is one such patient who has been on dialysis for over three years. Burdened with debts after the marriage of two daughters and the huge expenses for his own treatment, Shamsudeen was at his wit’s end. “For around six months now, I have been undergoing dialysis at Santhwanakendram without any break in sessions. My financial struggles have also eased,” he said.

Saji Chandran, member of the Cancure governing council, said the centre charges an initial registration fee of `350 per patient but nearly 90% of the patients at the facility are given free treatment. “We have a dedicated team to assess the financial and social situation of our patients,” he said.