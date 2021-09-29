STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Brain-dead Kerala man saves several lives with organ donation

A 46-year-old man, who was declared brain dead after meeting with an accident on September 24, saved several lives with organ donation on Tuesday. 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 46-year-old man, who was declared brain dead after meeting with an accident on September 24, saved several lives with organ donation on Tuesday. P M Suresh of Idukki, a headload worker, had been undergoing treatment at the Rajagiri Hospital here after he suffered serious injuries to his head following a fall at his workplace at Vandanmedu. He was first taken to a local hospital but was later shifted to Rajagiri after his condition deteriorated. However, he had to be declared brain dead as his condition wasn’t improving despite treatment. 

According to officials with the Kerala Network for Organ Sharing (KNOS), the organs were donated under the cadaver organ donation scheme Mruthasanjeevani. “Health Minister Veena George lauded Suresh’s family members for the decision to donate his organs at a time when they were struggling to come to terms with his untimely demise,” said the officials.

Suresh’s wife Bindu Suresh and children Ajeesh, Vineesh and Veena donated his two eyes, liver and kidneys. “His liver will be transplanted in a critically ill patient undergoing treatment at KIMS Hospital. One kidney will be transplanted in a patient at Kottayam Medical College Hospital and the other in a patient at Lakeshore Hospital, Kochi,” said the officials. The eyes will be transported to Little Flower Hospital, Angamaly. According to the officials, all arrangements have been made for the safe and proper transportation of the organs to their respective destinations under the guidance of the health minister.

