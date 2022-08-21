Karnataka's Ankita, kicking high with karate

Prajna GR By

Express News Service

MADIKERI: It i It is no secret that India is a cricket-crazy nation and it won’t be an exaggeration to say that life comes to a standstill when the Men in Blue are out on the field. But there are other sportspersons, too, who are trying to carve out a niche for themselves. India’s success in the recent Commonwealth Games at Birmingham when the Indian Tricolour was hoisted scores of times in less-popular sports is a testimony to this.

Opting for such sport is Ankita BT from Madikeri, who is kicking high with karate. Already a junior black belt holder, this 21-year-old has bigger dreams, not just for her, but for the entire nation. Her tryst with karate began as a nine-year-old. “Karate always seemed challenging and I started training,” she recalls. She says there were not many takers for karate among girls and felt the need to break the stereotype.

Ankita, who has been training at Phoenix Academy India in Bengaluru, made her debut at the national championship when she was in Class 8 and craved to achieve more. Since then, she has participated in the All-Indian Independence Cup in 2015, Bangalore Open Karate Championship in 2016, All-India Independence Cup in Goa in in 2016, All-Independence Cup, All-Indian Sports Extravaganza VIE in 2017, Intercollegiate Karate Championship in 2017, KAI Nationals, Indian Seiko Kai Karate Championship and more. She has won several gold and silver medals in many of these competitions.

“Karate is recognised by the International Olympic Committee, but not by the Indian Olympic Association. Though the Karate India Organisation supports athletes to take part in the World Championships and other Asian Championships that help us attain the World Karate Federation ranking, it does not fund the players. Expenses are covered only for the Olympics and Asian Games and we have to spend our own money to take part in other international events,” she adds. A South zone and a state medallist, she is also the vice-chairperson of Women’s Sports Commission of Akhila Karnataka Sports Karate Association.

She is now in Thailand participating in the Open Karate-Do Championship that started from August 19. “I have been training regularly and my ambition is to take part in more challenging championships. I also look forward to participating in the Karate 1 Series A at Kocaeli in Turkey and Karate 1 Series A Jakarta Indonesia Championships in September,” she says.

But sourcing funds has been the biggest challenge and seeks support from the state and sponsors to achieve her goal of representing India and Karnataka at these championships. She says she wants to educate girls on the need for self-defence and motivate more women to join the sport.

