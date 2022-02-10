Kerala trekker rescue mission: Op Palakkad hero credits alma mater for achievements

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even several hours after the daring rescue operation — ‘Op Palakkad’— by the Indian Army at Cherad Hill in Malampuzha on Wednesday, Ettumanoor native Lt Col R Hemant Raj was excited about how teamwork played an exemplary role in saving the life of a youth, R Babu.

An alumnus of the Sainik School Kazhakootam (SSKZM), the 36-year-old gives full credit to his alma mater for his accomplishments, the latest coming as part of a nine-member rescue mission of the Madras Regimental Centre, Wellington, Ooty. Hemant and the word ‘daring’ go hand in hand, which is even inscribed in his email ID. Born in the village of Pathirappally in Alappuzha, he came up through the ranks on the back of sheer willpower.

When he joined SSKZM in 1995 as a 10-year-old, Hemant claims he was a weak boy. But by the time he passed out as a 17-year-old in 2002, he had captained the volleyball and gymnastics teams, besides being a member of the hockey, athletics and cricket teams.

He also excelled in academics. Hemant recalled that even before he finished his schooling, he had already got into the National Defence Academy in his first attempt. It was his father, T K Rajappan, a retired excise inspector, who advised him not to be a topper at SSKZM alone but become an all-round cadet.

“So I can proudly say that when our team rescued Babu from the dangerous cleft, across the treacherous rocky mountain face, the training that I received in my alma mater came to my help. But I wish to humbly say that it was a wonderful team effort comprising the local police, legislator and civil support that helped us to complete the rescue mission.

My school taught me that it is not the number of hours you spend for your studies, but the number of quality hours you dedicate for your studies which proves to be crucial while planning things,” Hemant told TNIE. Malayalis will never forget the exemplary role the Army officer played during the 2018 flood. Visuals from Chengannur had gone viral, showing his brave efforts in mobilising a team of retired defence personnel and local fishermen to shift scores of marooned people to safety despite being on leave.

He was then serving as a Major in the 28 Madras Sapth Shakti Command. Hemant, who is the Sports Officer at MRC, Wellington, has proudly turned his regiment into among the best in training international sports personnel, ever since he took charge two years ago. His parents, Rajappan and C S Lathika Bai, who retired as head nurse from the Kottayam medical college hospital, his wife, Dr Theertha, a dentist, and their six-year-old son, Ayan, are all based in Ettumanoor. And they are super proud of his ‘daring’ actions.