Cancer patient given new lease of life at GGH in Andhra

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: GGH doctors created a new record by treating a cancer patient successfully using a rare treatment. Ch Venkataratnamma, a resident of Vijayawada had been suffering from breast cancer for the past one-and-a-half years. Due to this, she suffered from severe headaches, nausea, and other ailments. Despite consulting various hospitals, she wasn’t cured.

On January 31, she was admitted to the GGH, where she was informed that the cancer cells from her breast spread to her cerebellum.With the latest technology available at the NATCO Cancer Centre in the hospital, the doctors cured the disease by performing stereotactic radiation.

“This is a very rare and costly treatment and was performed for the first time at a government hospital in the State and that too free of cost,” Dr G Durga Prasad, the Oncology department head, said. Other doctors including Naresh, AY Rao, Anupama, Keerthana, Revathi were present were part of his team.