Sanctuary for shunned: Abandoned senior citizens find new home in Nilgiris

COONOOR: The old-age home at Denalai village, nine km off Coonoor, in the lap of the Nilgiris, was just accidental. Nearly two decades ago, when N Ramamurthi brought home an elderly couple abandoned by their kids, his wife Rajeswari received them with a smile. Ramamurthi, who was working with the Tamil Nadu Health Department’s leprosy management wing then, wasn’t concerned about the fact that they both were suffering from the same contagious infection.

Soon, they had a problem at hand—more elderly people wanted a shelter at Denalai. The benevolent couple didn’t know how to refuse them. They converted an old house on a tiny tea estate they owned in the village into an old-age home, and started accommodating the deserted elders, all free-of-cost.In 2005, they formed MN Trust in the name of Ramamurthi’s parents with Rajeswari as managing trustee. A substantial portion of Ramamurthi’s salary and the entire income from the tea garden managed by Rajeswari were ploughed into the Trust.

Ramamurthi continued to get calls from hapless people deserted by their families. He would rush to the spot and pick them up. The inmates were given a bath, food, and a bed, and all other basic amenities. Around 51 residents, nearly half of them women, all above 60 years with a few going past 90, happily co-exist there. Separate wards have been created for men and women with attached bathrooms and toilets. The sick and needy are helped in bathing. There is a solar heating system that ensures round-the-clock hot water supply. Purified drinking water is also provided.

There is a doctor on call. They also arrange visits to the nearby Primary Health Centre. “Interestingly, all the residents have been vaccinated against Covid-19 and no one got infected,” Ramamurthi says. The dining hall is spacious and the tables let the elders enjoy their meals in comfort. The timetable, menu for breakfast, lunch, and dinner are prominently displayed and adhered to. Tea and snacks are provided in the morning, forenoon, and afternoon. Wardens ensure that each person has adequate food. The kitchen is well-equipped and cooking is done the traditional way.

Residents spend quality time together and bask in the sun on a cold winter morning at Denalai village in the Nilgiris

Rajeswari has little time to sit in the office as she doubles up as a kitchen assistant as well, washes utensils and even the clothes of those she takes care of. There is a temple and a meditation hall where they can assemble at specified times in the morning and evening for meditation. An audio system plays music all over the campus.“All residents have Aadhaar and voter ID cards. We also hold a decent funeral if one of our people dies,” Ramamurthi says.

The residents are periodically given new clothes, bedspread, personal hygiene items like soap and combs, warm clothes and special meals. Many celebrate their birthday and wedding anniversary.“We celebrate select events with them here. Besides cutting cakes and giving them meals, we dance with them to ease their mental pressure,” said Ritesh Choudhary, cluster general manager of Gateway Hotel, Coonoor, from the Taj stables.

Students from schools and colleges are taken to this home to spend time with the elders and impart a lesson that they should never desert their parents or even those in need of care. “We need a minimum of Rs 50,000 a month for our basic needs and to keep the home operational. Besides our own funds and borrowing, many philanthropists periodically support us with contributions. However, it was tough in the past two years with the pandemic impacting those helping us. The Tamil Nadu government’s Social Welfare Department has accorded sanction to the home,” says Ramamurthi, who has now retired from service.

“We have taken loans and pledged jewellery to improve the infrastructure,” Rajeswari says. Next year, the couple would cross a landmark 20 years in the service of the elderly and the needy. “I have had a tough and rough life all through. Only after coming to this home, did I enjoy love, affection, good food, and decent clothing,” says one of the residents.

