10-year-old Parvathy from Kerala enters record book, thanks to her tabla skills

Parvathy, who has been learning tabla since she was seven, played the tabla in different layas for 46 minutes and 36 seconds on January 19. 

Published: 23rd February 2022 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2022 02:09 PM

By Manoj Viswanathan
Express News Service

KOCHI: While many kids spent their pandemic-induced lockdown days recounting school day funs, a few others used the time to explore their talents and interests. Parvathy Unnikrishnan, a Class V student of Bhavan’s Vidya Mandir, Eroor, explored her passion for tabla. She has now earned a spot in the India Book of Records for playing the tabla for the longest duration.

Parvathy, who has been learning tabla since she was seven, played the tabla in different layas for 46 minutes and 36 seconds on January 19. 

“I was inspired by my father’s passion for tabla and started learning four years ago. My teacher, Kalabhavan M R Sreejith, comes home and teaches me, which has been a blessing during the lockdown period. My ambition is to learn Hindustani music and practice music therapy to help terminally ill patients improve their mental health,” said Parvathy.

Parvathy’s father, P Unnikrishnan is a hospital administrator and her mother Anu K Nirmal is the branch operations manager of Dhanlaxmi Bank. While performing for the India Book of records, Parvathy accentuated all the constituents of traditional tabla performance, including uthan, peshkar, kayadas and chakradhar, symmetrically blending complex rhythmic cycles. During the lockdown she had also attended an online class by tabla maestro Anuradha Pal.

