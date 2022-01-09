Kerala to induct transgenders into police, steps on

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In what could be termed as a historic move, the state government has taken steps to induct transgenders into Kerala Police. ADGP (law and order) and ADGP (battalion) have been asked to take further steps though a final decision will be taken only after considering the opinions of the senior-most police officers.

The officials concerned had consulted with the women and child welfare department regarding trans people’s postings in state police.

Sources at the police headquarters confirmed that the government’s recommendation has been received. The main discussion will be on where to accommodate trans people and on how recruitment should be done. The opinion of ADGP (battalion) will be considered in this regard.

ADGP (intelligence) will listen to the opinions of the senior police officials and submit a report to the state police chief. After studying the report, the DGP will decide on whether to recruit transgender in the police force and in which wings they should be appointed.

Governments in various states are taking a proactive stance on inducting transgender people into the police force. In neighbouring Tamil Nadu, a transgender person was posted as a sub-inspector following a legal battle.

In Chhattisgarh, 13 transgender people have been selected as constables. In Karnataka too, there is a move to recruit transgender people in police.

TN a model

In Tamil Nadu, a transgender person was posted as a sub-inspector following a legal battle.