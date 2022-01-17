STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

UP Polls: Agra Cantonment seat gets a transgender candidate

Also known as Akash Soni, Radhika Bai claimed that she is the first transgender woman from Agra to contest the assembly polls.

Published: 17th January 2022 09:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2022 09:52 PM   |  A+A-

LGBTQ, Gay, lesbian, LGBT, transgender, pride parade

Representational Image (File photo| Pushkar V, EPS)

By PTI

AGRA: A transgender person is set to contest from Agra Cantonment assembly seat in the coming Uttar Pradesh election.

Radhika Bai, aged nearly 26 years, on Monday filed her nomination papers from the seat to raise voice for the people of her community.

Also known as Akash Soni, Radhika Bai claimed that she is the first transgender woman from Agra to contest the assembly polls.

"The aim of contesting the election is that I want to do a lot for the people of 'kinnar' community. We have been neglected by society. I would educate people of my community that there is a lot more than dancing on roads and begging," Radhika Bai told PTI.

"We too can live a respectable life in society by educating ourselves," she said.

Radhika Bai also spoke about the difficulties people faced even arranging basic stuff during several waves of the COVID pandemic.

"Nobody came to help the needy people. People were struggling for food, medicines etc. People from 'hijra' community helped the needy people without any discrimination," she said.

She added that they still had to pay for the electricity bills, house tax, water tax despite no earning.

Radhika Bai said she has entered the fray with the blessings of her 'guru' Bhavani Devi from Prayagraj to serve the needy.

She said she will campaign door to door while following the COVID-19 protocols.

"I was born and raised here. I will request to people to give me a chance, because I want to do a lot for them," she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Radhika Bai Akash Soni Transgender UP Elections UP Elections 2022 UP Polls UP Polls 2022
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
COVID wave ebbing in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata?
A health worker collects swab sample for Covid test in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
New Covid cases dip in Karnataka, Bommai rules out lockdown
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru on Saturday.
17 days into third Covid wave, doctors already stretched
Senior citizens can get a booster shot 39 weeks after their second dose | Express
Dial Chennai Corporation helpline to get Covid booster shots at home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp