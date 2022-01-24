Kanchan Ugursandi: Woman motorcyclist from Jharkhand hits road with a cause

Dyuti Roy By

One might correlate urban spaces with women having more agency, but even today, a woman riding a motorcycle in India is nothing short of breaking new ground. In rural spaces, a woman motorcyclist is a rare sight. However, there are a few women who are blazing new trails.

One such person is Kanchan Ugursandi (30). A native of the Adivasi community in Saraikela, Jharkhand, Ugursandi—she currently lives in Madangir—saved up her first salary to buy a bike and pursued her passion for motorcycling against her family’s wishes. On the road to empowerment since 2019, she has completed a number of solo motorcycle trips across North India.

In June 2021, with the help of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), Ugursandi was the first person to go on a solo motorcycle expedition to Umling La Pass, in Ladakh, situated at 19,300ft. The first woman biker to have taken up this journey, she covered a distance of 3,187km from Delhi to Umling La via Manali and Leh, crossing 18 dangerous mountain passes across the Himalayan range. In this interview, Ugursandi talks about her passion for motorcycling and her experience on the trip.

How difficult was it to be a solo traveller to the Umlinga La Pass?

It was a difficult ride because of the weather, snow-covered mountains, and the terrain. On such a high altitude, there were times when I felt low on oxygen, especially while riding over mountain passes. However, the BRO had provided me with a medical team and oxygen cylinders. That helped me a lot during the journey.

Ugursandi’s solo expedition was organised by the Border Roads Organisation

to promote road and COVID-19 safety in the mountain terrains

What was the motivation that kept you going?

I come from a poor tribal family where girls do not have the same freedom as boys. Riding a bike was a far cry. I have been a motorcycle addict since childhood, but no one cared about my passion. Even my father had an objection to me riding a bike. But, I was a stubborn child and would not let my dream die at any cost. When my brother can ride a bike, why can’t I? When I came to Delhi, I bought a bike with my first salary. I did not inform my parents about it. One of my seniors taught me to ride it and I have never looked back.

Do you have any special memories from your journey?

I remember a number of the places I crossed were off-roads. Sometimes, there were no roads and I had to ride over rocks and across rivers. There were times when I started crying but my resolve was strong. I had decided that even if I died, I would complete my target. I would not stop till I parked my bike on the world’s highest motorable road, Umling La.

Your achievement is a step towards women equality and empowerment in the country. Do you agree?

Definitely! It is unfair that you do not get the support from your family or the society for being a girl. We need to prove to ourselves that we can do what boys can. Motorcycling should not be a gender-dominant sport. I believe with this expedition, many girls will finally join the field of adventure motorcycling.