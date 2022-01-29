STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Differently-abled teen braveheart from Kerala defies odds, swims through choppy Periyar currents

Mohammad Aasim P, who is 90% physically disabled, swam across the Periyar river with just two weeks of training

Published: 29th January 2022 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2022 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

Mohammad Aasim P with his trainer Saji Valassery

By Krishna PS
Express News Service

KOCHI: It was one of Mohammad Aasim P’s biggest wishes to swim in the river near his home. Though he was born without arms, a partially disabled right leg and partial hearing in one ear, Aasim was not ready to give up on that dream. The 15-year-old who joined swimming lessons this year crossed the Periyar on Thursday, after two weeks of training.

“I grew up near a river and always wanted to swim. I was able to cross the one kilometre-wide Periyar in an hour and one minute,” says Aasim, a native of Velimanna, Kozhikode. When asked if he was scared of the challenge, he says, “Isn’t everyone scared when they first try to swim”?

But as his training progressed, Aasim’s fear transformed into confidence. “While swimming across the river, I was excited. There were plenty of ripples, so water frequently fell on my face. The current was strong in some areas, but that was ok. I enjoyed every minute of it,” the young swimmer says.

Aasim swam along with his trainer Saji Valassery. Saji has been training kids with disabilities to swim across turbulent waters for many years now. “I got to know about Aasim from a newspaper article. I learned that he is 90 per cent disabled. I went to his home to meet him in 2016. However, his parents were initially scared of letting Aasim swim. But this year, they were finally ready. Aasim’s father brought him to Kochi for two months to help him train. They are staying in my home,” says Saji.

Saji trained Aasim alongside three other differently-abled people. For Aasim, Saji gave four classes every day. “Usually, I give one-hour training classes daily. For Aasim, I put in extra hours. Every day in the morning and evening, he trained two hours each. Within two weeks, he was ready. He is brave like that,” says Saji. So far, in 12 years, Saji has trained around 1,500 people.

Saji wants to train everyone in swimming to prevent drowning-related deaths. “These deaths are completely preventable if one knows how to swim. When people see Aasim swimming, I hope they find some inspiration to learn. That’s why I try my best to teach differently-abled kids. I want to show that swimming is a skill for everyone,” says Saji.

Aasim is still on cloud nine, even a day after he finished swimming across one of the deepest parts of the Periyar - from Advaithashramam Kadavu to Aluva Manappuram. “There is no need for differently-abled people to confine within the four walls of their homes. They should also grow up with everyone else in society, and be happy and active. I have started a foundation, Aasim Velimanna Foundation, to help differently-abled and other kids fight for their rights,” says Aasim.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
differently-abled Kerala
India Matters
Dr Soundarya at her wedding (Photo | Special arrangement)
Ex-Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's granddaughter, a doctor, found hanging at her home in Bengaluru
Actor Dileep arriving at the crime branch office in Kalamassery for the interrogation. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Why are you apprehensive about handing over phones to investigating officers, HC asks Dileep
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and CM Charanjit Singh Channi (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
INTERVIEW | ED raids, allegations against Channi are nothing but political vendetta: Sidhu
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp