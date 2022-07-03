No to plastic: Chhattisgarh opts for Bartan Banks

Ejaz Kaiser By

RAIPUR: The ban on single-use plastic (SUP) in the country, effective from July 1, has led Chhattisgarh to launch 500 ‘Bartan Banks’ across the urban and semi-urban areas. The new ban includes 19 items: earbuds, plastic sticks for balloons, flags, candy sticks, ice-cream sticks, polystyrene (thermocol), plates, cups, glasses, forks, spoons, knives, straws, trays, wrapping or packaging films around sweets boxes, invitation cards, cigarette packets, plastic or PVC banners less than 100 microns, and stirrers that cannot be used.

The Bartan Bank will provide stainless steel utensils — plates, glasses, cups, spoons and other items -- to replace disposable plastics during public functions, social and religious events. The ‘bank’ will be open in 14 municipal corporations, 43 municipalities and 112 nagar panchayats of the state. The utensils will be available on a nominal rent.

The Chhattisgarh urban administration department has directed the commissioners and chief executive officers of all urban bodies to open such banks in their respective areas at the earliest.“The decision to facilitate 500 ‘Bartan Banks’ comes following a notification issued by the Centre. The state has already banned the use of polythene since 2017,” said an official. He said the growing use of plastics during public functions remains a big environment and health concern.

According to an estimate, Chhattisgarh on average consumes 1,000 tons of plastic every month.“Three such banks have started functioning in the state capital Raipur, which are being managed by women self-help group. We will add more such facilities,” said Aijaz Debar, Raipur Mayor. Social and religious organizations have also appealed to the people to help and support the initiative.