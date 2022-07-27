Home Good News

10-year-old Kerala girl stays afloat in Periyar for 3.5 hours, enters record books

  Floating  in a river, that too the Periyar, is no easy task.

Published: 27th July 2022 06:35 AM

Avantika Chandran

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Floating in a river, that too the Periyar, is no easy task. Avantika Chandran, a 10-year-old from Aluva, has done it for three-and-a-half hours continuosly. The depth was 30 feet.

“The fact that she didn’t wear any safety gear while remaining afloat in the river that has heavy undercurrents makes her act very daring,” said Avantika’s mother Dr Chitra Bose. The feat, she said, was recognised by the India Book of Records and the Asia Book of Records.

“Avantika took the first lessons in swimming on March 28 this year,” said Dr Chitra. Her elder sister Malavika had earlier swum across the Periyar after receiving training under Saji Valassery, who has trained many people with disabilities.

“Avantika had swum across the river (a distance of 780m) on May 14, but she wanted to do more,” said Chitra.“Avantika was moved by newspaper reports on the drowning of children. She wanted to show that by learning swimming, and more importantly using the technique of remaining afloat, people can save their lives,” said Chitra. Her daughters have competed in many competitions. Avantika is also trained in karate, kathaprasangam, recitation and elocution.

