Kochi airport scores 4.99/5 in passenger satisfaction survey

KOCHI: The Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) has secured a historic ranking in the passenger satisfaction survey conducted by Airports Council International (ACI) by bagging 4.99 index points out of five in the first quarter of 2022.

The ACI is an organisation of airport authorities aimed at unifying industry practices for standards globally. The ACI’s Airport Service Quality (ASQ departures) is a benchmarking programme measuring passengers’ experience at the airport. The survey was conducted at 244 airports globally. Randomly selected passengers had filled out the ASQ departures questionnaire at the boarding gates of pre-selected flights.

The selection of flights was based on the official aviation guide (OAG) database. The survey covers all operating hours of the participating airport, and each day of the week is evenly distributed between each month and quarter. Cleanliness, health safety, availability of washrooms/toilets, the comfort of waiting in the gate areas, and ease of getting to the airport was the five important broad parameters that had been decided this time for the survey.

The high ranking of Kochi airport is attributed to the efficient coordination of CIAL employees with other industry stakeholders and the implementation of state-of-the-art passenger-friendly interfaces.

Many feathers

CIAL won several awards recently for its effective management of traffic during the pandemic. The achievements since January 2022 comprise the Airport Service Quality Award and Voice of the Customer Experience recognition and Covid Champion award.