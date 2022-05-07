STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Wrongly convicted tribal man gets out of Bhopal jail after 13 years 

Justice was finally delivered to Chandresh Marskole. But it came after a wait of 13 years. More importantly, a promising medical career was cut short by a botched probe in a murder case.

Published: 07th May 2022 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2022 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

jail prison

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL:  Justice was finally delivered to Chandresh Marskole. But it came after a wait of 13 years. More importantly, a promising medical career was cut short by a botched probe in a murder case. Marskole, a native of Balaghat district, will be released from the Bhopal Central Jail after the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Wednesday set aside his life imprisonment while agreeing on his innocence. The tribal man had contested the July 2009 Bhopal court judgment that found him guilty. 

In its order, the Jabalpur bench of the MP High Court noted that the case reveals a sordid saga of manipulative and preconceived investigation followed by a  malicious prosecution. The police investigated the case with the sole purpose to falsely implicated the MBBS fourth-year student in 2008, it said. ‘‘Perhaps, it (police) deliberately protected prosecution witness Dr Hemant Varma (then a senior resident at the same medical college in Bhopal) who may have been the culprit.’’

The HC ordered the state to pay Rs 42 lakh compensation to Marskole within 90 days of the court’s order, failing which an interest of nine per cent per annum would be imposed till payment. “After his formal arrest on August 25, 2008, the appellant continuously remained in jail, first as an undertrial and thereafter as a convict.

He has wasted over 13 precious years of his life. He was 23 on the date of his arrest and is 36 today. No amount of monetary compensation can ever replenish the period he has lost. He has been a victim of truth being sacrificed at the altar of a motivated and malicious investigation,” reads the order.  The bench noted that the indignity, discrimination and oppression faced by backward communities in the state were a “notorious fact”.

The HC was also highly critical of the police and the prosecution. “The police was outrightly partisan. It did not investigate the offence from the standpoint of the appellant at all. We find the police conduct to have been malicious and the investigation was done with the intention of securing the conviction of the appellant for an offence he did not commit and perhaps for shielding Dr Varma,” it added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Balaghat Chandresh Marskole wrongly convicted tribal
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
BJP IT cell continues to chase Rahul Gandhi: New video takes to Twitter
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50
Officials found rotten fish in eight of the 50 boxes that arrived in a truck from Kanyakumari on Saturday. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kerala Food Safety Department seizes 200kg of rotten sardine from Kasaragod fish market
Zomato. (File Photo)
Zomato eats up investors' wealth by Rs 88,000 crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp