Happy Mother's Day: Anand Mahindra gifts new house to Tamil Nadu's 'Idli Paati'

Kamalathal earlier lived in a tile-roofed house and served idlis that she cooked on a stove fired by wooden logs to the marginalised - especially coolie workers - for Rs 1 per piece.

Published: 10th May 2022 04:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2022 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

Kamalathal was gifted a new house by Anand Mahindra

Kamalathal was gifted a new house by Anand Mahindra. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Eighty-five-year-old Kamalathal, fondly called Idli Paati as she sells idlis for Rs 1 at Vadivelampalayam village in Coimbatore district, was gifted a house by Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra on Mother's Day.

Kamalathal earlier lived in a tile-roofed house and served idlis that she cooked on a stove fired by wooden logs to the marginalised - especially coolie workers - for Rs 1 per piece. When she started, Kamalathal sold an idly for 25 paise. 

Currently, she cooks 500-600 idlis per day. She serves idlis with sambar and chutney. When escalating prices of essential commodities burdened her, villagers pitched in with coconuts, vegetables and rice sometimes.

For Idli Paati, earning money has never been the goal, as she  hardly earns Rs 100 a day even after selling 500 idlis. She is being provided with LPG cylinders and gas stove by social organisations after learning about her deeds.

Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra Group, had promised her a house with a community kitchen in the village. After the construction, Chief Operating Officer of Mahendra Water Utility Company KM Pugezhendhi handed over the house key to her on Sunday. 

Kamalathal said she was very happy and would offer food at the same cost till she can manage physically. She said she would move into the new house in June.

Pugezhendhi said, "To help and encourage Paati's social service, our chairman had promised a house. A land of two cents was purchased under her name. Construction of the home with a 200-sqft community kitchen with a dining hall and a bedroom began in January."

Anand Mahindra tweeted, "Immense gratitude to our team for completing construction of the house in time to gift it to Idli Amma on #MothersDay. She's the embodiment of a Mother’s virtues: nurturing, caring & selfless. A privilege to be able to support her & her work."

