Illam Thedi Kalvi continues in this TN village even during holidays, thanks to students

Sowmya Mani By

Express News Service

PUDUKOTTAI: Summer is that time of the year when children get to take a break from school and engage themselves in non-academic activities. However, in this village at Annavasal block in the district, they excitedly went running down the streets to knock on the doors of their teachers, urging them to conduct classes. Even during the holidays, the Illam Thedi Kalvi scheme continues to engage the children here.

Encouraged by the enthusiasm, Chitra - a volunteer with the Illam Thedi Kalvi scheme at Perambur in Annavasal, along with four other teachers, decided to continue the classes. "We are trying to make learning fun by making use of songs, dance, and games. We are also focusing on enhancing their reading skills

using the Readalong App," she says.

The School Education Department had earlier said that the Illam Thedi Kalvi scheme could continue for Classes 1-8 during summer holidays if the volunteers and students showed willingness. For others, they could take a holiday after informing the department. Thanks to the enthusiasm of the students at Perambur, the former happened.

Illam Thedi Kalvi was started in January 2022 in Pudukkottai to help students from Classes 1-8 with their studies. It is essentially like tuition classes for government school students. At present, five volunteers under the scheme have been taking classes in Perambur during the holidays. The volunteers have also created a WhatsApp group for study purposes and they regularly take the students to libraries.

According to Illam Thedi Kalvi coordinator for Pudukkottai, Muniasamy, classes held at Perambur is in special focus, thanks to the unmatched interest shown by the children and volunteers. Muniasamy says,



"The amount of effort that these volunteers are taking is just splendid. The Perambur Panchayat Union Primary School's headmaster, Murugiah, is also attending these classes daily, helping the

volunteers. I visited the classes and was happy to see the innovative ways - using placards, for instance, with which the volunteers teach."