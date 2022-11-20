Professor sets the stage for a soul-stirring experience

Gayathri Venkatesan By

Express News Service

MADURAI: “I regard the theatre as the greatest of all art forms, the most immediate way in which a human being can share with another the sense of what it is to be a human being.”

— Oscar Wilde

Amid an explosion of video content that is available freely in the cosy comforts of one’s home, does theatre stand a chance to survive the onslaught of television channels and OTT platforms? Ask R Prabhakar, you get a quick answer. The 58-year-old associate professor of Tamil at The American College in Madurai swears by theatre. He began staging dramas at Kaleidoscope, a centre for alternative education, art and culture, in Iyer Bungalow in Madurai, early this year. The centre is trying to create awareness about dramas, art and literature, and stages modern dramas for all age groups and also conducts art and literature workshops for the youth. Since its inception in 2016, the theatre has screened numerous short films, documentaries and art movies.

“Every good art movie conveys a social message. We stage such movies at the centre, which will expose the people to new ideas and perspectives,” says Prabhakar. Kaleidoscope staged two dramas, Kuttaiya Nettaiya and K&Ja, at their terrace-cum theatre near Iyer Bungalow in Madurai on November 5 and 6. While Kuttaiya Nettaiya was a social comedy for children, K&Ja was a social mono-act comedy covering topics of the awkwardness of men while conversing with women and the partiality of parents while raising their daughter.

R Anantha Kumar (33), who performed K&Ja, has been performing in theatres for over a decade. An alumnus of American College and an acting coach, he says, “The way the audience responds to our performances during the drama inspires us to perform better.”Talking about dramas, Prabhakar says the actors are praised for their skills. “Artists are treated equally and praised for their performances. There is no chance of hero worship here.”

Kumar believes the TN government gives less importance to dramas and doesn’t allocate proper funds for dramas or promotes them. “Most theatrical troupes and artists are struggling for funds. The government should give jobs to drama artists, who have completed professional drama courses, in schools and colleges. Apart from this, they should also take initiative to arrange locations for staging and rehearsing a drama. We will be able to attract more audiences if we charge the lowest price for tickets or if we stage dramas for free,” he say, adding that Kerala has outperformed in both Malayalam movies as well as theatre. “They are still equipping themselves to present quality content and experimenting with the art forms to improve the art,” he says.

Anand says drama teaches many values, including discipline in life, self-confidence, and team spirit. “I think dramas should be taught in schools as it will help the students in polishing their skills and it will also act as a ladder to find their hidden talent,” he says.

Bharathi Mayandi Franaszek (38), the director of the two dramas staged by the centre, lives in Switzerland and comes to Madurai occasionally to produce and direct dramas. He also seconds Anand and says that dramas should be taught in schools like it has been in many countries. “Dramas should have a relevant concept which connects with the people, so that more people will watch it.”

Some of Kaleidoscope’s events include the Madurai Film Festival, which they conducted from 2018. The centre has also conducted cultural programmes during the Ahimsa Sandhai event in Gandhi Memorial Museum this year. “We are doing our part in promoting dramas through whatever means possible and we request the government to take major steps to support the drama industry,” Prabhakar signs off.

