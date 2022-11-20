Sadisha’s rewards system work wonders for bright kids

Naveen Kumar Tallam By

Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: It’s difficult to keep students motivated when they don’t feel their efforts to learn are appreciated. For students from financially weak families from remote areas of the Telugu States, admiration and applause alone don’t suffice.

Keeping this in mind, Sadisha Foundation has embarked on a mission to motivate meritorious students. Their reward system makes the students feel appreciated and provides a much-needed helping hand.

The organisation has been encouraging students in rural areas by giving them awards and cash prizes, besides donating furniture and other equipment to government schools.

“We try to instil confidence among students who secured top ranks in VIII, IX, SSC, and Intermediate. Since 2012, our NGO has been working for rural students in various districts across Telangana and AP. We are planning to expand our operation to other districts shortly,” Sadisha Foundation president Gajjela Praveen Kumar tells TNIE.

“We have also been holding scholarship tests to provide free college education to meritorious students. Our organisation bears the tuition and hostel fees,” he adds.

