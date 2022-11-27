Home Good News

Yakshagana show: Old memories in art

The Yakshagana troupe in Matapady village has revived the nuances of the art, winning hearts.

Published: 27th November 2022 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2022 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Prakash Samaga
Express News Service

UDUPI: Even as Kantara, the super-hit Kannada movie, brought back the magic of the culture of coastal Karnataka on celluloid, the audiences were spellbound by a performance of the pure, original form of Yakshagana at Matapady village of Bramavara taluk in Udupi district on November 12. 

The efforts of the Yakshagana troupe that performed at Matapady village in reintroducing finer nuances of the art won many hearts. The unique Yakshagana show, bereft of the urge to be modern, was hosted by the Sri Nandikeshwara Yakshagana Kala Mandali, Matapady, Brahmavara which gave a chance to the audience to savour the art in its original form and glory.

The Kala Mandali was founded by Tonse Kanthappa 57 years ago, and the artistes and people in the troupe have made a sincere effort to preserve the original Yakshagana art. Decades ago, the Matapady form of the art, which involves dance performances during the show, had gained prominence. Tonse Kanthappa, who had earned the epithet of Yakshagana encyclopaedia, taught the artistes the finer nuances of the art. Kanthappa’s son Tonse Jayanth Kumar is the director of the troupe now. Aiming to give the audience a chance to cherish the old style, Yakshagana lovers in Matapady, like Chandrashekar Kalkura and Sarpu Sadananda Patil, along with other like-minded people, decided to organise the show.

The troupe began its show around 8.30 pm, incorporating four different productions, with the last episode concluding at 6.30 am. More than 2,000 people from Sagar, Bhatkal, Thirthahalli, Kumta, Sringeri, Sullia, Puttur, Bengaluru and other places attended the show. Around 45 artistes from Mandarthi, Maranakatte and Amritheshwari Yakshagana troupes were invited to perform mythological episodes like Mayapuri Mahathme, Veeramani Kalaga, Karnarjuna Kalaga and Meenakshi Kalyana.

Jayanth Kumar, who teaches in several organisations, said the art has three forms -- Thenku Thittu, which is performed in places like Kasaragod, Dakshina Kannada and southern parts of Udupi; Badagu Thittu, performed in northern parts of Udupi; and Badaa-Badagu in Uttara Kannada. Matapady Thittu and Harady Thittu are regarded as the other unique forms. However, with time, artistes have overlooked the unique features, and performed without taking care of the nuances, he said.

Patil, who had organised the show, told The New Sunday Express that he spent more than a month executing the plan for the show, which began with contacting artistes from various troupes. Explaining the difference in costumes for artistes in Matapady Thittu, Patil said an artiste in this form wears a ‘Kattu Meese’, which lends a masculine look to the role.

The costumes were traditional, and it was maintained throughout the show from the entry of an artiste, and even during dance and dialogue.  The silver colour armlet (bhuja keerthi) was also part of the costume of artistes. Instead of going for the modern crown, they had opted for the traditional ‘Kedage Mundasu’, a crown made from cloth materials.

Apart from the performances, the mere sight of an artiste in the costume mesmerises the audience, taking their memories back to the old days. Senior Yakshagana artistes, like Kodi Vishwanatha Ganiga, Ajri Gopala Ganiga, Airody Govindappa, Madhava Nagoor, Kolali Krishna Shetty, Naradi Bhojaraja Shetty, and Uppunda Nagendra Rao, stole the show.

Matapady Chandrashekar Kalkura, a Yakshagana lover who played a major role in organising the show, recalled that the audiences were curious to come to the greenroom and observe how ‘Kedage Mundasu’ was made. Bhagavathas (interpreters) Kigga Hiriyanna Acharya, Nagesh Kulal, Heranjalu Gopala Ganiga, Hosala Uday Kumar enthralled the audience with their fine and powerful narration. ‘‘We wanted to organise this show to tell the new generation how Yakshagana art is unique and has significance of its own,’’ he said.

Sidelights

 The Matapady form of Yakshagana show stagedin Udupi

Senior artistes from different Yakshagana troupes come together to make it possible

Show aimed at bringing back finer nuances of the art form

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kantara Yakshagana Udupi
India Matters
Kashmiri Pandit Migrant Employees held a barefoot march in Jammu (Photo | Twitter)
Kashmiri Pandits hold barefoot march in Jammu, demand to ensure their 'Right to Life'
Indian Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, his wife and BJP candidate Rivaba jadeja, (L), and his sister & Congress leader Naynaba Jadeja, (R). (File Photo)
Gujarat polls: Battle of Jadejas features cricketer brother, sister bat for different parties
Women attending the coastal protest led by Latin Church at a makeshift tent erected near the gate of Vizhijam port at Mulloor in Thiruvananthapuram (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Police register cases against Latin Catholic archbishop, other senior clergymen in Vizhinjam violence
CII chief Sanjiv Bajaj. (Photo | Sanjiv Bajaj Twitter)
CII urges RBI to moderate pace of interest rates hikes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp