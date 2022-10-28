Home Good News

TN’s first Sri Lankan-Tamil traditional food shop opens in Thoothukudi

MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi inaugurated a Sri Lankan Tamil traditional food shop named Olai Puttu Kadai at Mattakadai in Thoothukudi on Thursday.

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi inaugurated a Sri Lankan Tamil traditional food shop named Olai Puttu Kadai at Mattakadai in Thoothukudi on Thursday. The shop run by Sadhanai Pookal women self-help group attached to the Sri Lankan rehabilitation centre was established with assistance from the UNHRC.

The city corporation had allotted space at its commercial centre in Mattakadai for the Lankan Tamil women to operate the food centre. Advantage Food Private Limited provided training to the women on manufacturing hygienic food.

“This is the first such shop in the State. Over 300 women self-help groups are functioning among the Lankan refugees and each is being provided Rs 1.25 lakh by the State government,” Kanimozhi said following the inauguration. Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Minister Geetha Jeevan and Collector Dr K Senthil Raj were among those present. 

