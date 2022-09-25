Iron Lady of Bilaspur

Ejaz Kaiser By

CHHATTISGARH : Like ‘Kaal Purush’ of Vedic legend, there is an inveterate warrior in Anita Dua. She has survived cancer thrice since 1992; first was uterus cancer, then in 2017, breast cancer and in 2020, the collar bone cancer. “A couple of months ago, I was detected with throat cancer for which I am receiving treatment. It’s okay if something is destined in life. We must keep our focus on our mental capacity,” she says.

Anita Dua

The mantra for happy living for this 62-year-old Bilaspur woman is: Live your passion to pursue whatever you want and rejoice in its accomplishment. As if the ailments weren’t enough, Anita lost her husband in 1997 and her only son around 15 year back.

In Bilaspur, she is a living legend; there are stories about how she has navigated her life through hardships and displayed immeasurable courage to move forward to shape her future. Throughout her journey, she recollects how her daughter Nidhi, who is a court manager in Durg district of Chhattisgarh, has remained as her strongest support.

She took to modelling at the age of 57 years. She has won 15 titles since then in beauty contests, always affording a smile amid a pain that only she knows how to cope with. “I have imagined happiness in proportion to the suffering I have had. I realised that by doing this, I eventually stopped worrying. I have thought about my choices to move ahead. Participating in beauty contests raised my morale,” she said.

Some of the titles bestowed on her included ‘Diva of Chhattisgarh’, ‘Face of the Year’, ‘Best Ramp Walk’, ‘Best smile’ and ‘Inner Beauty Crown.’She has also donated blood at 58 camps. “You never know how donating blood in a simple, safe way can make a difference in someone’s life,” she says.

Anita Dua (top); with

Union minister Nitin Gadkari

“With the real life learning, she had a better understanding about how to overcome challenges and take up space in society on your own. She indeed carries a strong message for all,” says Shristi Verma, a model.“I have always advised women to remain involved in productive activities that fuel life,” Dua narrated from her experience.

“Many would struggle to endure the situation demanding to confront cancer with courage. Anita has fought to the best of her ability,” says Dr Chandrashekhar Rahalkar, a cancer care specialist treating her.

Yoga too has given a renewed push to live. She is a recipient of the ‘Inspire Woman’ award given away by Union minister Nitin Gadkari. She routinely takes yoga classes free of cost. For her contribution to creating awareness about health and cancer, she is often cited as the ‘Iron Lady of Bilaspur.’

There is another aspect to her persona: Cooking. Anita has won titles such as ‘Malika-e-Kitchen’, ‘Superstar of Kitchen’, ‘Kitchen Queen’ and ‘Rasoi ki Rani.’ She was on a cookery show on a local TV channel for six months every day. She is passionate about experimenting with recipes, which have added a unique flavour to her life.

For yet another feat, she was conferred with the ‘Supermom of Chhattisgarh’ title in recognition of her solo dance performances. “I look for opportunities to interact with women and girls so that I can boost their knowledge and confidence,” she says.

