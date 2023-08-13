Unsung hero from Salur brings education to underprivileged students

Sreenu Babu Pativada By

Express News Service

PARVATHIPURAM-MANYAM: Heroes are not born, they are made. And the same applies to Rajanikanth, not the Kollywood ‘Thalaivar’, but a simple headmaster, who has been giving out all his efforts to uplift the students belonging to underprivileged families in Vizianagaram.

In a bid to encourage underprivileged students, Rambha Rajinikanth, working as a headmaster in the government municipal upper primary school (MUPS) in Bangarammapeta of Saluru Mandal, has been going an extra mile by providing free transportation to the students out of his pocket.

Besides running a public library and leading Ramanujan Mathematics Club in Saluru, Rambha Rajanikanth has been providing free transportation to at least 28 students belonging to SC and ST communities for the past seven years by spending Rs 6,000 every month.

Starting his teaching career in 2000, Rajinikanth joined as a mathematics teacher and was promoted to Headmaster of Bangarammapeta municipal upper primary school. He established Ramanujan Mathematics Club in 2001 to excavate the hidden talent among the students of Saluru agency.

He has been conducting talent tests for the students and encouraging them by sponsoring prizes from his own pockets over the past 23 years. He expanded the club to the district level in 2010 and North Andhra level in 2015.

With his efforts, the strength of the students has increased from 12 to 47 in the past seven years. The existing vacancy of teachers in Bangarammapeta also rose to four from one after 2016. On the other hand, he has also been managing a public library since 2018 at his own expense.

Every month he spends at least Rs 12,000 on the library, which helps the students in preparing for the competitive examinations. So far, 12 students, who had prepared for competitive exams in this library, have bagged government jobs in various streams.

PARVATHIPURAM-MANYAM: Heroes are not born, they are made. And the same applies to Rajanikanth, not the Kollywood ‘Thalaivar’, but a simple headmaster, who has been giving out all his efforts to uplift the students belonging to underprivileged families in Vizianagaram. In a bid to encourage underprivileged students, Rambha Rajinikanth, working as a headmaster in the government municipal upper primary school (MUPS) in Bangarammapeta of Saluru Mandal, has been going an extra mile by providing free transportation to the students out of his pocket. Besides running a public library and leading Ramanujan Mathematics Club in Saluru, Rambha Rajanikanth has been providing free transportation to at least 28 students belonging to SC and ST communities for the past seven years by spending Rs 6,000 every month.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Starting his teaching career in 2000, Rajinikanth joined as a mathematics teacher and was promoted to Headmaster of Bangarammapeta municipal upper primary school. He established Ramanujan Mathematics Club in 2001 to excavate the hidden talent among the students of Saluru agency. He has been conducting talent tests for the students and encouraging them by sponsoring prizes from his own pockets over the past 23 years. He expanded the club to the district level in 2010 and North Andhra level in 2015. With his efforts, the strength of the students has increased from 12 to 47 in the past seven years. The existing vacancy of teachers in Bangarammapeta also rose to four from one after 2016. On the other hand, he has also been managing a public library since 2018 at his own expense. Every month he spends at least Rs 12,000 on the library, which helps the students in preparing for the competitive examinations. So far, 12 students, who had prepared for competitive exams in this library, have bagged government jobs in various streams.