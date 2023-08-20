Home Good News

70-year-old Nizamabad man promotes farming through unique paddy art

Ganagram’s journey of field art began years ago when he portrayed his parents’ images in his agricultural lands in Chintaluru, achieving international recognition. 

Published: 20th August 2023 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2023 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

Gangaram depicted a Shiva Lingam surrounded by Soma Sutra Pradakshinam, Om symbol and an image of him worshipping the deity along with G20 logo at the top.

Gangaram depicted a Shiva Lingam surrounded by Soma Sutra Pradakshinam, Om symbol and an image of him worshipping the deity along with G20 logo at the top.

By MVK Sastry
Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Nagula Chinna Gangaram, 70, continues to promote awareness about the Indian agricultural and knowledge systems. Gangaram, fondly known as Chinni Krishnudu, owns fields in Gopanpally under the Nizamabad Municipal Corporation limits. 

He has utilised 16 guntas of land to create a unique depiction comprising a Shiva Lingam, Om symbol along with Soma sutra Pradakshinam (a unique way of circumambulating the Lord) and an image of him worshipping the deity along with the G20 logo at the top. The design for this art was arranged by an artist named J Mahadev.

Five varieties of paddy seeds were specifically cultivated in a pattern to bring the current design to life. R Thirumala Prasad, deputy director of the District Farmers Training Center and project director of the Agriculture Technology Management Agency, commended Gangaram’s contribution, describing it as a tribute to Indian agriculture. Originally hailing from Chinthaluru in Jakranpally mandal, Gangaram relocated to Nizamabad while retaining his agricultural holdings in Gopanpally. 

For many years, he has been actively raising awareness within the farming community about various aspects of paddy cultivation, organic farming techniques, and even human values, social responsibility, spirituality and patriotism.

Ganagram’s journey of field art began years ago when he portrayed his parents’ images in his agricultural lands in Chintaluru, achieving international recognition. 

Speaking to TNIE, Gangaram said that he aims to spread knowledge about the practices of the Indian agricultural system to the entire world. 

He said that recently, he explained the various methods to cultivate paddy at an exhibition organised by the agricultural department and that he received a good response from the farming community. 

e expressed his gratitude to the artist, Mahadev, who meticulously arranged over 4,000 sticks and planted paddy saplings on the lines of the design. He said that Mahadev is plotting designs of several prominent personalities in Nizamabad and other districts.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nagula Chinna Gangaram agriculture Paddy art Nizamabad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp