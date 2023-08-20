70-year-old Nizamabad man promotes farming through unique paddy art

MVK Sastry By

Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Nagula Chinna Gangaram, 70, continues to promote awareness about the Indian agricultural and knowledge systems. Gangaram, fondly known as Chinni Krishnudu, owns fields in Gopanpally under the Nizamabad Municipal Corporation limits.

He has utilised 16 guntas of land to create a unique depiction comprising a Shiva Lingam, Om symbol along with Soma sutra Pradakshinam (a unique way of circumambulating the Lord) and an image of him worshipping the deity along with the G20 logo at the top. The design for this art was arranged by an artist named J Mahadev.

Five varieties of paddy seeds were specifically cultivated in a pattern to bring the current design to life. R Thirumala Prasad, deputy director of the District Farmers Training Center and project director of the Agriculture Technology Management Agency, commended Gangaram’s contribution, describing it as a tribute to Indian agriculture. Originally hailing from Chinthaluru in Jakranpally mandal, Gangaram relocated to Nizamabad while retaining his agricultural holdings in Gopanpally.

For many years, he has been actively raising awareness within the farming community about various aspects of paddy cultivation, organic farming techniques, and even human values, social responsibility, spirituality and patriotism.

Ganagram’s journey of field art began years ago when he portrayed his parents’ images in his agricultural lands in Chintaluru, achieving international recognition.

Speaking to TNIE, Gangaram said that he aims to spread knowledge about the practices of the Indian agricultural system to the entire world.

He said that recently, he explained the various methods to cultivate paddy at an exhibition organised by the agricultural department and that he received a good response from the farming community.

e expressed his gratitude to the artist, Mahadev, who meticulously arranged over 4,000 sticks and planted paddy saplings on the lines of the design. He said that Mahadev is plotting designs of several prominent personalities in Nizamabad and other districts.

