From chubby to champ in 5 years, Shilpa is now eyeing global stage

The Alappuzha district bodybuilding championship held on December 22, 2022, was her first competition and she went on to win the title in the women’s open category.

Shilpa sweating it out in the gym.

By Biju E Paul
Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: A relative newcomer to the sport of bodybuilding, Shilpa has already made a big impression. After her exploits in two national-level competitions, the 31-year-old is now eyeing the international arena. The mother of a three-and-a-half-year-old girl, Shilpa entered the field just over five years ago. She was inspired by Kiran Dembla, the fitness trainer of many Bollywood stars, who entered the field after overcoming many hurdles.

“My father D Prakash is a retired assistant excise inspector and my mother Sindhu has been running a fitness centre in our village of Cheruvaranam, near Cherthala, for more than 15 years. But I was not bit by the fitness bug until I turned 25,” says Shilpa.

“I was a glutton and I was lazy. The importance of exercise never crossed my mind. After giving birth to Adley my weight crossed 85kg. But I was not bothered. It was a book on Kiran, who became popular after motherhood, that inspired me. I started working out in 2018. In five years, I reduced my weight to 60kg and participated in two national-level events, winning a silver and bronze in the process,” she said.

“In March 2023, I finished fourth in the state competition. I followed it up with a silver in the JJ Classic South Indian Bodybuilding Competition in Kaloor, Kochi, in May. This gave me the confidence to expand my horizon and I participated in the Indian Sports and Fitness Carnival in Bengaluru in July. I bagged a bronze. Now, I have my eyes set on competitions held by the International Fitness and Bodybuilding Federation,” she adds.

Shilpa now trains under Pradeesh, who is from Thiruvananthapuram. Her husband, Manu Ceeyem, is a fitness trainer and fashion model. Her daughter Adley attends play school at Vellappally Natesan HSS Kanichukulangara.

