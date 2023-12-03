DHAN Foundation: Hot on the trail of history

Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam By

MADURAI: The members of the DHAN Foundation are not stuck in the past. For them, history is not just a relic but a portal to finding new meaning in mundane things. Ask R Eswaran, a college student, for instance. He voices a newfound sense of responsibility after discovering the archaeological treasures scattered across familiar and overlooked landscapes.

“Embarking on a journey through Madurai district’s treasure trove of heritage villages—Keezhamattiyam, Thenkarai, Thiruvedagam, Thenur, Kodimangalam, Thuvariman, and Vikramangalam— proved to be a transcendental experience. Retired Archeologist V Vedachalam lends his voice to the ancient tales etched in stone, painting a vivid picture of Madurai that was once a bustling trade centre that welcomed traders from Varanasi to Kanniyakumari,” adds Eswaran, who has been taking part in the programme since 2020. The local community in each village shares their wisdom with younger generations, he says.

His tale is but a glimpse into the chorus of testimonials echoing the success of the transformative programme. A conversation with KP Bharathi, advisor of DHAN Tourism for Development, unveiled a decade-long saga of organising heritage walks across the state since 2008. “DHAN views heritage as a living idea. It is about the present and the future as much as the past. Intangible and tangible heritage are both important for preserving our culture. Community collaboration, students, and village youth play a pivotal role in organising these walks,” says Bharathi.

He recalls the first heritage walk in Keelakuilkudi with 36 volunteers, conducted by DHAN and the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), and says they did not just showcase heritage sites but orchestrated a movement. “Before going to the location, we met panchayat representatives, created awareness among villagers, and urged them to participate in the heritage walk. A special brochure about the heritage village was also printed and given to the public. V Vedachalam and the late retired history professor R Venkatraman from Madurai Kamaraj University were brought in for the heritage walk,” he adds.

Addressing the erosion of heritage resources due to poverty, DHAN champions public-private-community partnerships, fostering collaboration with ASI, State Archaeology, Tourism Department, NABARD, and CSR institutions. Except during the COVID-19 pandemic, heritage walks have been organised once a month for the past 10 years.

The effort resonates beyond Madurai, echoing through Thanjavur to Tirunelveli, where DHAN has orchestrated over 300 heritage walks in 210 remote locations, transforming historically obscure locations into cultural landmarks.Thanjavur Tamil University’s Department of Maritime History and Marine Archeology professors S Rajavelu and N Athiyaman have made immense contributions to the movement.

Madurai Kamaraj University’s Prof. G Sethuraman, who is now retired, reminisces about a heritage walk in 2011 at Vikramangalam, where villagers were using an ancient Shiva temple as a cow shed. “They extended their support once they were made aware of the fact. We wrote a letter to the HR and CE department to take over the temple, which was successful,” he says proudly.

Sethuraman also delivers a monthly lecture series on World Heritage and Culture for the benefit of Madurai residents, especially students, from 5 pm to 7 pm every other Sunday at the DHAN Foundation office. He has woven 127 threads of knowledge since 2013, unraveling the long-running mystique of local heritage.

According to V Vedachalam, a key player in the Keeladi excavation, the hills surrounding Madurai, is the Athens of the South—a canvas adorned with Tamil-Brahmi inscriptions dating back to 2,600 years. “Heritage walks become a pilgrimage around Meenakshi Sundareswar Temple, connecting the dots between architectural marvels and historical significance. The event ‘Maamadurai Potruvoom,’ organised with district administration, further exemplifies the collaborative spirit in safeguarding our heritage,” he says.

In a conversation with TNIE, DHAN Foundation Senior Project Executive S Karthikeyan unravells the many layers behind their heritage walks. “DHAN’s initiatives extend to protection of water bodies, biodiversity conservation, and an annual heritage festival. This festival is not just a celebration of the past but a vibrant showcase of cultural activities, embracing music, dance, and spirited competitions among college students,” he added.

As the digital age spins its own myths and stereotypes, DHAN stands firm, disseminating authentic information through social media. Each post becomes a brushstroke, painting the true picture of heritage. The ‘Vilakku Thoon’ (Lamp Post), a silent witness to John Blockburn’s legacy, narrated through an inscription from AD 1840 stands as a testament.

Community collaboration, students, and village youth play a pivotal role in organising these walks," says Bharathi. He recalls the first heritage walk in Keelakuilkudi with 36 volunteers, conducted by DHAN and the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), and says they did not just showcase heritage sites but orchestrated a movement. "Before going to the location, we met panchayat representatives, created awareness among villagers, and urged them to participate in the heritage walk. A special brochure about the heritage village was also printed and given to the public. V Vedachalam and the late retired history professor R Venkatraman from Madurai Kamaraj University were brought in for the heritage walk," he adds. 