Telangana: A mother, employee and powerlifting medalist

HYDERABAD: It was around 2 pm Malaysian time on Tuesday, when a fellow athlete walked up to Parvathi Sriram (45), a first-time powerlifter at international level, and said, “You’re getting a bronze!”

With less than a year’s professional training, the full-time investment management employee from Telangana and mother of two secured a coveted medal in the 69 kg Masters 1 category of the 2023 Asian Classic Powerlifting Championships. When asked about how her journey had been, “Tough but extremely enriching”, was her quick response. Through the course of the conversation, Parvathi said it was her passion for fitness and self-care that led her to victory.

“There were around 490 participants from across Asia. It felt very good to see myself amidst all the athletes who have been doing this for a while and the spirited first-timers,” she said.Speaking to TNIE upon her return to India after the championship, shuttling between flights, she shared, “I’ve always been into sports. I was a hockey player at the regional level when I was young, and after my child, I started cycling for around 150 km per day. I’m passionate about fitness.”

However, sometime in 2015, Parvathi recalled that she met with an accident and took a brief gap in her fitness journey. But she soon took to yoga and gyming. It was when she realised that she had a potential for heavyweights. But it wasn’t for another two years that she thought of participating in a competition. “In February this year, I finally decided that I want to enter a competition. So that’s when I took proper powerlifting training from March,” Parvathi said.

Within a month of professional training, she participated in the state level championship in April, lifted 250 kg and bagged a gold medal. She admits that it was only because of her physical fitness that she only had to focus on the techniques before entering the competition. Soon after in July, she took part in the nationals held in Rajam Vizag. “And I won a silver, to my surprise!” she quipped.

Parvathi revealed that she was not really thinking of winning. “In the nationals, a lot of seniors were my competitors. I did not pay much attention to them and was just thinking of playing well. Maybe, it was this mindset that helped,” she admitted.

At the international level, Parvathi admits that there was a time when she felt very nervous. Her coach was not with her in Malaysia and she had a moment of uncertainty. “But I told myself this - I am just here to give my best. What happens is not in my hands. That attitude and the mindset helped me in the competition,” Parvathi said.

Juggling between a full-time job, motherhood and her fitness journey was physically tiring, but more than that it was a mental game, she said.“There were down moments and I had time only to work, take a quick rest, spend some time with family and practice. My schedule was booked from 6.30 pm to 9.30 pm in the gym. But I showed up! And showing up continuously, can bring magic,” she shared.

Going forward, Parvathi wants to participate in the 2025 championships with renewed strength and energy, and is also looking forward to the Commonwealth championships. “I am also thinking of starting strength training sessions for young girls and women,” she said. “Women fear that power lifting might make them bulky. But no, it might give a slightly masculine physique. And for women above 30 years, strength training helps in sustaining muscle as one ages.”

