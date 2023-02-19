Hyderabad: For this 6th grader, it’s all about the written word

Priya Rathnam By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Akarshana Satish, a sixth-grade student at Hyderabad Public School, is inspiring many with her passion for setting up libraries all on her own.

In 2021, she collected 1,000 books and set up a library in Hyderabad; she has now doubled her collection. Thanks to Akarshana’s initiative, a library was inaugurated in the Sanathnagar police station by Balanagar Zone DCP T Srinivas Rao on Saturday.

To make her dream a reality, Akarshana had approached Cyberabad Commissioner Stephen Raveendra and expressed her interest in opening a library at the Sanathnagar police station. The officer was pleased with her idea and gave his approval. Akarshana began contacting her family and friends, and in no time, she was able to collect 4,834 books in Hindi, Telugu, and English, including fiction, nonfiction, and general knowledge books.

For the Sanathnagar library, Akarshana donated 829 books, and her dream is to set up five more libraries like this one. She has already set up a library for children at MNJ Children’s Cancer Hospital, which has 1,036 books.

Akarshana has received appreciation for her work from various people, including DGP Anjani Kumar when he was serving as the Hyderabad City Commissioner.

She was also appreciated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and State IT Minister KT Rama Rao. Her passion for providing books is setting an excellent example for others to follow.

HYDERABAD: Akarshana Satish, a sixth-grade student at Hyderabad Public School, is inspiring many with her passion for setting up libraries all on her own. In 2021, she collected 1,000 books and set up a library in Hyderabad; she has now doubled her collection. Thanks to Akarshana’s initiative, a library was inaugurated in the Sanathnagar police station by Balanagar Zone DCP T Srinivas Rao on Saturday. To make her dream a reality, Akarshana had approached Cyberabad Commissioner Stephen Raveendra and expressed her interest in opening a library at the Sanathnagar police station. The officer was pleased with her idea and gave his approval. Akarshana began contacting her family and friends, and in no time, she was able to collect 4,834 books in Hindi, Telugu, and English, including fiction, nonfiction, and general knowledge books. For the Sanathnagar library, Akarshana donated 829 books, and her dream is to set up five more libraries like this one. She has already set up a library for children at MNJ Children’s Cancer Hospital, which has 1,036 books. Akarshana has received appreciation for her work from various people, including DGP Anjani Kumar when he was serving as the Hyderabad City Commissioner. She was also appreciated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and State IT Minister KT Rama Rao. Her passion for providing books is setting an excellent example for others to follow.