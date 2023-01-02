RPF personnel help 123 women deliver babies in trains in 2022

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The women RPF personnel of the Indian Railways in 2022 set a new benchmark of humanity during their duties after assisting more than 175 pregnant women who abruptly went into labour pain either onboard trains or waiting at railway stations for their journey.

According to official data, the women RPF personnel, who constitute 9% of the total existing strength of RPF (which is claimed to be highest among uniform forces by railway), assisted 123 pregnant women passengers, who abruptly experienced labour pains while travelling.

“And all those women safely delivered babies with the assistance provided by RPF women personnel in 2022,” claimed a senior railway official, adding that 62 pregnant women were also assisted when they went into labour pain while sitting in railway premises waiting.

In fact, the Indian Railways has launched a well-focused “Operation Matrishakti” to assist pregnant women passengers if they suddenly go into labour pain during the journey.

Official data said that a total of 185 pregnant women passengers were assisted by the RPF women cops in the safe delivery of their babies during the journey when they went into labour pain. The RPF personnel on duty across the country have also saved the lives of over 700 passengers by swiftly pulling them at a distance from coming under the wheels of moving trains in the same year.

“As part of discharging duty under Operation Jeevan Raksha aimed at saving the life of rail users, the RPF cops, going beyond the call of duty and risking their own lives have saved 789 passengers, including 326 women passengers from coming under the wheels of moving trains in railway in 2022 till November,” said a senior railway official.

NEW DELHI: The women RPF personnel of the Indian Railways in 2022 set a new benchmark of humanity during their duties after assisting more than 175 pregnant women who abruptly went into labour pain either onboard trains or waiting at railway stations for their journey. According to official data, the women RPF personnel, who constitute 9% of the total existing strength of RPF (which is claimed to be highest among uniform forces by railway), assisted 123 pregnant women passengers, who abruptly experienced labour pains while travelling. “And all those women safely delivered babies with the assistance provided by RPF women personnel in 2022,” claimed a senior railway official, adding that 62 pregnant women were also assisted when they went into labour pain while sitting in railway premises waiting. In fact, the Indian Railways has launched a well-focused “Operation Matrishakti” to assist pregnant women passengers if they suddenly go into labour pain during the journey. Official data said that a total of 185 pregnant women passengers were assisted by the RPF women cops in the safe delivery of their babies during the journey when they went into labour pain. The RPF personnel on duty across the country have also saved the lives of over 700 passengers by swiftly pulling them at a distance from coming under the wheels of moving trains in the same year. “As part of discharging duty under Operation Jeevan Raksha aimed at saving the life of rail users, the RPF cops, going beyond the call of duty and risking their own lives have saved 789 passengers, including 326 women passengers from coming under the wheels of moving trains in railway in 2022 till November,” said a senior railway official.