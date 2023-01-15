Home Good News

Right to dignity, to be human -- Manimaran shows the way!

Born into a family of farmers, Manimaran was inspired at a young age by the work of Mother Teresa, especially her services to alleviate the suffering of leprosy patients.

Published: 15th January 2023 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2023 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Shyamsundar N
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Dignity—the quality that elevates human beings above all other organisms and the force that drives freedom, self-respect and personhood. But does society guarantee it to all? 36-year-old P Manimaran of Thalayampallam says it doesn’t, and few can answer this question with more authority.

During the 19 years that he has been a social worker, Manimaran has seen hundreds of people being denied basic human dignity owing to diseases, discrimination or divergent views, and he has been doing his bit to right this wrong since the age of 17.

Born into a family of farmers, Manimaran was inspired at a young age by the work of Mother Teresa, especially her services to alleviate the suffering of leprosy patients. When he was at a crossroads after completing his SSLC, Manimaran decided to dedicate his life to the service of the weak and abandoned.He turned his focus on caring for leprosy patients and received training at the Schieffelin Institute of Health Research and Leprosy Centre at Karigiri in Vellore. He learned to provide first aid and palliative medications to the patients.

The founder of Siva Karma Yogi Charitable Trust, an NGO, in Tiruvannamalai, Manimaran says he and the trust have treated over 15,000 leprosy patients, rescued over one lakh from streets and admitted them to leprosy care homes. One of the patients he rescued became emotional when talking about the help he received from Manimaran. “I don’t know how to thank him. He has done a lot to save me,” he said.

Manimaran also believes that every person has the right to a dignified burial/cremation after death. He and members of his trust have thus travelled across the country to provide dignified burials to unclaimed bodies after obtaining permission from officials. He says they buried 2,008 bodies this way, including over 365 bodies of those who lost their lives to Covid-19 during the two waves in 2020 and 2021.Over the past two decades, he also helped about 1,000 people found wandering on the streets reunite with their families or relatives.

Manimaran is a recipient of the National Award for the Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, by the union ministry of social justice, in 2015; Best Social Worker Magudam Award, News18 channel, in 2018; and Best Service Award by Tamil Nadu government, in 2019. He was also recognised as Best Social Workr by the collectors of Tiruvannamalai, Vellore and Thirupathur for his services during the pandemic.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Living with disability: High fluoride in water takes its toll on villages in Rajasthan
Profesor Ronald E Asher. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Me grand dad ‘ad an elephant: Celebrating a British Professor who fell in love with Malayalam
SRK in a still from the newly released Pathaan.
The return of the Khans
Amitabh Bachchan. (File Photo)
Experts again ask Big B not to do ‘unhealthy’ biscuit ad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp