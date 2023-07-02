Women warriors in white coats

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

GUJARAT: While studying in Baroda, Prajapati Nehal thought she would be a doctor, an ambition close to her heart. Her parents too saw a doctor in her. However, she could not afford the fees. “I made the cut, thanks to the Mukhyamantri Kanya Kelavani Nidhi Yojana (MKKN). As a result, Gujarat government granted me a scholarship of Rs 27,64,000 for my educational expenses. These funds have supported my studies in MBBS in Baroda,” she said.

The Gujarat govt has initiated various programmes for girls. The MKKN is one of them. It provides financial aid to exceptional female students pursuing MBBS. Today many aspiring ‘white-coat’ women warriors in the state are realizing their dreams. Since 2017-18, this scheme has supported 15,425 deserving students, costing Rs 436.02 crore. Under MKKN, the state covers 50% of the entrance fee for female students achieving NEET scores, regardless of community background, and with an annual income of up to Rs 6 lakh. Among the recipients, 4,674 belong to disadvantaged sections of society.

Sunil Bhai Bhagat was in financial straits. Yet the jewelry artisan was determined to see his daughter become a doctor. Her exceptional academic aptitude only strengthened his determination. “Thanks to the timely assistance provided by the MKKN scheme, my daughter has successfully pursued a medical profession. Without government intervention, I wouldn’t have been able to support my daughter.”

His daughter Dr Rinkal is equally grateful. “I have decided to help the underprivileged and those bereft of financial means to avail of healthcare services,” she said.

To empower and uplift girls from disadvantaged backgrounds, the state govt will enhance their educational opportunities by earmarking a substantial budgetary allocation of ₹140 crore. This investment, through MKKN, will support an additional 4,000 beneficiaries in 2023-24. The initiative aims to enable these ambitious young women to pursue their dreams of becoming doctors, by enabling them to continue their MBBS studies across 39 prestigious medical colleges in the state.

GUJARAT: While studying in Baroda, Prajapati Nehal thought she would be a doctor, an ambition close to her heart. Her parents too saw a doctor in her. However, she could not afford the fees. “I made the cut, thanks to the Mukhyamantri Kanya Kelavani Nidhi Yojana (MKKN).

As a result, Gujarat government granted me a scholarship of Rs 27,64,000 for my educational expenses. These funds have supported my studies in MBBS in Baroda,” she said.

Rinkal Bhagat-Express

The Gujarat govt has initiated various programmes for girls. The MKKN is one of them. It provides financial aid to exceptional female students pursuing MBBS. Today many aspiring ‘white-coat’ women warriors in the state are realizing their dreams. Since 2017-18, this scheme has supported 15,425 deserving students, costing Rs 436.02 crore. Under MKKN, the state covers 50% of the entrance fee for female students achieving NEET scores, regardless of community background, and with an annual income of up to Rs 6 lakh. Among the recipients, 4,674 belong to disadvantaged sections of society.

Sunil Bhai Bhagat was in financial straits. Yet the jewelry artisan was determined to see his daughter become a doctor. Her exceptional academic aptitude only strengthened his determination. “Thanks to the timely assistance provided by the MKKN scheme, my daughter has successfully pursued a medical profession. Without government intervention, I wouldn’t have been able to support my daughter.”

His daughter Dr Rinkal is equally grateful. “I have decided to help the underprivileged and those bereft of financial means to avail of healthcare services,” she said.

To empower and uplift girls from disadvantaged backgrounds, the state govt will enhance their educational opportunities by earmarking a substantial budgetary allocation of ₹140 crore. This investment, through MKKN, will support an additional 4,000 beneficiaries in 2023-24. The initiative aims to enable these ambitious young women to pursue their dreams of becoming doctors, by enabling them to continue their MBBS studies across 39 prestigious medical colleges in the state.

Principal secretary of the education department Mukesh Kumar lists out various initiatives in Gujarat to advance the education of girls. “The MKKN has disbursed ₹436.02 crore to assist meritorious and needy female MBBS students. This substantial financial commitment manifests the government’s dedication to empowering women through education, acknowledging its pivotal role in the nation’s holistic progress,” he said.

Manish Kumar Panchal, the father of Ruchi Panchal, a student at Pramukh Swami Medical College in Karamsad, Anand, works as an accountant at a private company in Ahmedabad. Despite his diligent work, he struggles to save money after meeting household and other expenses. However, his daughter, Ruchi takes a keen interest in the medical field. Manish wants to help her to become a doctor. But exorbitant fees make it nearly impossible to fulfill his daughter’s dreams.

“A friend guided me about MKKN that offered a glimmer of hope. Today when I see my daughter in doctor’s outfit, I tear up recalling those difficult days and, eventually the way forward,” says Manish.

Principal secretary of the education department Mukesh Kumar lists out various initiatives in Gujarat to advance the education of girls. “The MKKN has disbursed ₹436.02 crore to assist meritorious and needy female MBBS students. This substantial financial commitment manifests the government’s dedication to empowering women through education, acknowledging its pivotal role in the nation’s holistic progress,” he said.

Manish Kumar Panchal, the father of Ruchi Panchal, a student at Pramukh Swami Medical College in Karamsad, Anand, works as an accountant at a private company in Ahmedabad. Despite his diligent work, he struggles to save money after meeting household and other expenses. However, his daughter, Ruchi takes a keen interest in the medical field. Manish wants to help her to become a doctor. But exorbitant fees make it nearly impossible to fulfill his daughter’s dreams.

“A friend guided me about MKKN that offered a glimmer of hope. Today when I see my daughter in doctor’s outfit, I tear up recalling those difficult days and, eventually the way forward,” says Manish.

GUJARAT: While studying in Baroda, Prajapati Nehal thought she would be a doctor, an ambition close to her heart. Her parents too saw a doctor in her. However, she could not afford the fees. “I made the cut, thanks to the Mukhyamantri Kanya Kelavani Nidhi Yojana (MKKN). As a result, Gujarat government granted me a scholarship of Rs 27,64,000 for my educational expenses. These funds have supported my studies in MBBS in Baroda,” she said. The Gujarat govt has initiated various programmes for girls. The MKKN is one of them. It provides financial aid to exceptional female students pursuing MBBS. Today many aspiring ‘white-coat’ women warriors in the state are realizing their dreams. Since 2017-18, this scheme has supported 15,425 deserving students, costing Rs 436.02 crore. Under MKKN, the state covers 50% of the entrance fee for female students achieving NEET scores, regardless of community background, and with an annual income of up to Rs 6 lakh. Among the recipients, 4,674 belong to disadvantaged sections of society. Sunil Bhai Bhagat was in financial straits. Yet the jewelry artisan was determined to see his daughter become a doctor. Her exceptional academic aptitude only strengthened his determination. “Thanks to the timely assistance provided by the MKKN scheme, my daughter has successfully pursued a medical profession. Without government intervention, I wouldn’t have been able to support my daughter.” googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); His daughter Dr Rinkal is equally grateful. “I have decided to help the underprivileged and those bereft of financial means to avail of healthcare services,” she said. To empower and uplift girls from disadvantaged backgrounds, the state govt will enhance their educational opportunities by earmarking a substantial budgetary allocation of ₹140 crore. This investment, through MKKN, will support an additional 4,000 beneficiaries in 2023-24. The initiative aims to enable these ambitious young women to pursue their dreams of becoming doctors, by enabling them to continue their MBBS studies across 39 prestigious medical colleges in the state. GUJARAT: While studying in Baroda, Prajapati Nehal thought she would be a doctor, an ambition close to her heart. Her parents too saw a doctor in her. However, she could not afford the fees. “I made the cut, thanks to the Mukhyamantri Kanya Kelavani Nidhi Yojana (MKKN). As a result, Gujarat government granted me a scholarship of Rs 27,64,000 for my educational expenses. These funds have supported my studies in MBBS in Baroda,” she said. Rinkal Bhagat-ExpressThe Gujarat govt has initiated various programmes for girls. The MKKN is one of them. It provides financial aid to exceptional female students pursuing MBBS. Today many aspiring ‘white-coat’ women warriors in the state are realizing their dreams. Since 2017-18, this scheme has supported 15,425 deserving students, costing Rs 436.02 crore. Under MKKN, the state covers 50% of the entrance fee for female students achieving NEET scores, regardless of community background, and with an annual income of up to Rs 6 lakh. Among the recipients, 4,674 belong to disadvantaged sections of society. Sunil Bhai Bhagat was in financial straits. Yet the jewelry artisan was determined to see his daughter become a doctor. Her exceptional academic aptitude only strengthened his determination. “Thanks to the timely assistance provided by the MKKN scheme, my daughter has successfully pursued a medical profession. Without government intervention, I wouldn’t have been able to support my daughter.” His daughter Dr Rinkal is equally grateful. “I have decided to help the underprivileged and those bereft of financial means to avail of healthcare services,” she said. To empower and uplift girls from disadvantaged backgrounds, the state govt will enhance their educational opportunities by earmarking a substantial budgetary allocation of ₹140 crore. This investment, through MKKN, will support an additional 4,000 beneficiaries in 2023-24. The initiative aims to enable these ambitious young women to pursue their dreams of becoming doctors, by enabling them to continue their MBBS studies across 39 prestigious medical colleges in the state. Principal secretary of the education department Mukesh Kumar lists out various initiatives in Gujarat to advance the education of girls. “The MKKN has disbursed ₹436.02 crore to assist meritorious and needy female MBBS students. This substantial financial commitment manifests the government’s dedication to empowering women through education, acknowledging its pivotal role in the nation’s holistic progress,” he said. Manish Kumar Panchal, the father of Ruchi Panchal, a student at Pramukh Swami Medical College in Karamsad, Anand, works as an accountant at a private company in Ahmedabad. Despite his diligent work, he struggles to save money after meeting household and other expenses. However, his daughter, Ruchi takes a keen interest in the medical field. Manish wants to help her to become a doctor. But exorbitant fees make it nearly impossible to fulfill his daughter’s dreams. “A friend guided me about MKKN that offered a glimmer of hope. Today when I see my daughter in doctor’s outfit, I tear up recalling those difficult days and, eventually the way forward,” says Manish. Principal secretary of the education department Mukesh Kumar lists out various initiatives in Gujarat to advance the education of girls. “The MKKN has disbursed ₹436.02 crore to assist meritorious and needy female MBBS students. This substantial financial commitment manifests the government’s dedication to empowering women through education, acknowledging its pivotal role in the nation’s holistic progress,” he said. Manish Kumar Panchal, the father of Ruchi Panchal, a student at Pramukh Swami Medical College in Karamsad, Anand, works as an accountant at a private company in Ahmedabad. Despite his diligent work, he struggles to save money after meeting household and other expenses. However, his daughter, Ruchi takes a keen interest in the medical field. Manish wants to help her to become a doctor. But exorbitant fees make it nearly impossible to fulfill his daughter’s dreams. “A friend guided me about MKKN that offered a glimmer of hope. Today when I see my daughter in doctor’s outfit, I tear up recalling those difficult days and, eventually the way forward,” says Manish.