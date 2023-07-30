Wonder kid’s memory breaks record 

K Kalyan Krishna Kumar By

VIJAYAWADA: A living testimony to the saying that age is just a number, five-year-old Garigipati Jhaswik Sriyan has earned numerous accolades and etched his name in the World Book of Records for displaying extraordinary memory skills.

By the age of three, this young prodigy, hailing from Chandarlapadu of NTR District, had already memorised an impressive array of facts, including the names of 60 animals, 23 vegetables, 40 English rhymes, the Indian pledge, Vandemataram, the national anthem, and Sanskrit devotional slokas such as Gayatri Mantra, Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra, Jaya Janardana, Hanuman Dandakam etc.

Noticing his curiosity, Jhaswik parents G Ramakrishna, a police sub-inspector working in the same mandal, and G Devayani, a Pharmacologist and homemaker, started teaching him alphabets, colours, vegetables, fruits, etc at the age of two. To everyone’s amazement, he quickly grasped the information and responded with remarkable accuracy.

His abilities were nothing short of extraordinary, encompassing knowledge of sea animals, insects, flowers, body parts, colours, vehicles, professions, musical instruments, sports, and beyond.

Recognizing his prowess, his mother decided to explore his problem-solving abilities through puzzles. Starting with basic puzzles, Jhaswik swiftly progressed to handling complex ones. At age of four, his talent caught the attention of Kalams World Records, and his journey to earning several prestigious awards began.

On December 21, 2022, Jhaswik received the ‘Extraordinary Grasping Power Genius Kid’ title from Abdul Kalam World Records for his exceptional IQ and quick grasping ability. Shortly after, on January 17, 2023, India Book of Records bestowed upon him the Genius Kid award for his remarkable talents. His achievements continued to soar as he set a new record on May 8, 2023, by becoming the fastest kid to solve 50 jigsaw puzzles in 5 minutes, an incredible feat recognised by India Book of Records and also earned a title of Grand Master from Asia Book of Records.

His ability to rearrange 553 pieces of jigsaw puzzles in a mere 59 minutes earned him further appreciation from India Book of Records on April 7, 2023.

His repertoire of skills extends beyond puzzles. Jhaswik possesses an artistic side, excelling in slime preparation, toy-making and painting.

He is now learning Kuchipudi and Karate in his school St. Lucy in Mangalapalli of Chandarlapadu mandal.

