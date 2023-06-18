Home Good News

Breaking barriers: 23-year-old man, transgender partner tie the knot in Telangana

The news of their marriage quickly spread across social media platforms, capturing the attention of many. 

Published: 18th June 2023 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2023 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

transgender marriage

Srinivas (R) marries a transgender at Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada of Rajanna-Sircilla district in Telangana on Saturday | PTI

HYDERABAD: The sky is the limit for love, and this saying became a reality when a young man and a transgender person fell in love and decided to marry.

Srinivas, a 23-year-old man from Hyderabad, met Pinky, a 22-year-old transgender individual from Narsampeta in Warangal district, and their love for each other blossomed. They tied the knot at the Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada on Saturday.

For almost five years, both Srinivas and Pinky have been living together in Hyderabad. Srinivas completed his graduation and is currently working as an auto driver. 

They recently made the decision to get married. A few close relatives from both sides joined them at the temple to witness and celebrate their union. Both Srinivas and Pinky expressed their happiness and shared their belief that their marriage was a cherished wish to come true.

The news of their marriage quickly spread across social media platforms, capturing the attention of many. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Breaking Barriers transgender person
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp