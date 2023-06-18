Breaking barriers: 23-year-old man, transgender partner tie the knot in Telangana

Express News Service By

HYDERABAD: The sky is the limit for love, and this saying became a reality when a young man and a transgender person fell in love and decided to marry.

Srinivas, a 23-year-old man from Hyderabad, met Pinky, a 22-year-old transgender individual from Narsampeta in Warangal district, and their love for each other blossomed. They tied the knot at the Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada on Saturday.

For almost five years, both Srinivas and Pinky have been living together in Hyderabad. Srinivas completed his graduation and is currently working as an auto driver.

They recently made the decision to get married. A few close relatives from both sides joined them at the temple to witness and celebrate their union. Both Srinivas and Pinky expressed their happiness and shared their belief that their marriage was a cherished wish to come true.

The news of their marriage quickly spread across social media platforms, capturing the attention of many.

