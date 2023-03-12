Fieldwork over homework

Rajalakshmi Sampath By

Express News Service

VELLORE: In Kaniyambadi, on the fringes of Vellore, collective learning spans over five kilometres. Within its confines, the children of quarry workers, brick kiln labourers, weavers and the like feel a sense of security, and are overcome by a sense of belonging. The Garden of Peace, fondly called Amaidhi Poonga, is the Garden of Eden for over 170 children of low-income families.

Nature intertwines itself with textbook-based education at the Garden of Peace School as 170-odd students are exposed to sustainable methods of farming, traditional mud construction, growing vegetables and producing oil through cattle-driven, stone-based methods. The land parcel of five acres is even comprised of a research unit - “Multiversity - Centre for Indigenous Knowledge Systems” - and an Ayurvedic clinic with free-of-cost consultation, of course.

In 2004, necessity was the harbinger of change through experimentation for Professor Ramu Manivannan, former head of the department of Politics and Public Administration at the University of Madras. He knew the time had come to promote a collective cause and the Garden of Peace sprouted from the vicinities of universal dreams… and it served in all seasons. In a year, Prof. Ramu built a hut and officially launched the educational institute, which, today, marks the aspirations of scores. He used the provident fund to buy land of five acres away from the hurry-burry of Vellore to the idyllic rural landscapes of Kaniyambadi.

“I hail from an agricultural family, and interactions with children in my community bereft of opportunities over economic and social disadvantages drove me to start a school on my own,” says Ramu. The Garden of Peace charges a minimal yearly fee of Rs 2,000 and follows the state board curriculum combined with a holistic education methodology. Since 95% of the students hail from low-income families, the administration makes exceptions to parents who are unable to pay the tuition fee. Moreover, there is an open community interaction with the parents and villagers involving in school activities, including farming.

At present, the school employs nine certified instructors. Though the school is comprised of only up to Class 5, Ramu has in place measures to extend it further, to Class 12.“After graduating from the GoP, our students join other middle schools. The teachers there tell us that our students fare better due to the academic methods we adopt,” said Sheela, correspondent of the school and wife of Ramu.

They experiment with techniques like the play-and-learn method to teach the fundamentals of the democratic system with a student parliament. This way, the teachers focus on writing and observational techniques than homework. The school has hosted international lectures and seminars too.

The remoteness of the area and the pandemic contributed to a dip in the enrolment ratio at the school. “We had about 180 students. Since the pandemic took a toll on the income of the poor, many of them migrated to other places and were left with little to no option but to discontinue their children’s education,” says Sheela.

“It has been 19 years since we conceptualised the nature-based learning school. It wouldn’t have been possible without teachers and university-based student volunteers. We live in a society shrouded in humane efforts; we are surrounded by the best, who are always pumping out what is good, always contributing to the welfare of our children. Without them, none of this would have been possible. I extend my gratitude to the employees, especially women, who have been instrumental in steering the hopes and dreams of our school,” says Manivannan.

Since Ramu - to a great extent - pays out of his own pockets to maintain the school, he encourages contributions in the form of books and groceries for the kids. “Whatever we do, we do it for the welfare of the kids and not for profit,” signs off Manivannan.

(If you’re interested in volunteering, reach out to Prof. Ramu and Sheela at 9841791037)

VELLORE: In Kaniyambadi, on the fringes of Vellore, collective learning spans over five kilometres. Within its confines, the children of quarry workers, brick kiln labourers, weavers and the like feel a sense of security, and are overcome by a sense of belonging. The Garden of Peace, fondly called Amaidhi Poonga, is the Garden of Eden for over 170 children of low-income families. Nature intertwines itself with textbook-based education at the Garden of Peace School as 170-odd students are exposed to sustainable methods of farming, traditional mud construction, growing vegetables and producing oil through cattle-driven, stone-based methods. The land parcel of five acres is even comprised of a research unit - “Multiversity - Centre for Indigenous Knowledge Systems” - and an Ayurvedic clinic with free-of-cost consultation, of course. In 2004, necessity was the harbinger of change through experimentation for Professor Ramu Manivannan, former head of the department of Politics and Public Administration at the University of Madras. He knew the time had come to promote a collective cause and the Garden of Peace sprouted from the vicinities of universal dreams… and it served in all seasons. In a year, Prof. Ramu built a hut and officially launched the educational institute, which, today, marks the aspirations of scores. He used the provident fund to buy land of five acres away from the hurry-burry of Vellore to the idyllic rural landscapes of Kaniyambadi.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “I hail from an agricultural family, and interactions with children in my community bereft of opportunities over economic and social disadvantages drove me to start a school on my own,” says Ramu. The Garden of Peace charges a minimal yearly fee of Rs 2,000 and follows the state board curriculum combined with a holistic education methodology. Since 95% of the students hail from low-income families, the administration makes exceptions to parents who are unable to pay the tuition fee. Moreover, there is an open community interaction with the parents and villagers involving in school activities, including farming. At present, the school employs nine certified instructors. Though the school is comprised of only up to Class 5, Ramu has in place measures to extend it further, to Class 12.“After graduating from the GoP, our students join other middle schools. The teachers there tell us that our students fare better due to the academic methods we adopt,” said Sheela, correspondent of the school and wife of Ramu. They experiment with techniques like the play-and-learn method to teach the fundamentals of the democratic system with a student parliament. This way, the teachers focus on writing and observational techniques than homework. The school has hosted international lectures and seminars too. The remoteness of the area and the pandemic contributed to a dip in the enrolment ratio at the school. “We had about 180 students. Since the pandemic took a toll on the income of the poor, many of them migrated to other places and were left with little to no option but to discontinue their children’s education,” says Sheela. “It has been 19 years since we conceptualised the nature-based learning school. It wouldn’t have been possible without teachers and university-based student volunteers. We live in a society shrouded in humane efforts; we are surrounded by the best, who are always pumping out what is good, always contributing to the welfare of our children. Without them, none of this would have been possible. I extend my gratitude to the employees, especially women, who have been instrumental in steering the hopes and dreams of our school,” says Manivannan. Since Ramu - to a great extent - pays out of his own pockets to maintain the school, he encourages contributions in the form of books and groceries for the kids. “Whatever we do, we do it for the welfare of the kids and not for profit,” signs off Manivannan. (If you’re interested in volunteering, reach out to Prof. Ramu and Sheela at 9841791037)