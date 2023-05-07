No special classes, only YouTube helps Andhra youth bag two railway jobs

IVNP Prasad Babu By

Express News Service

ONGOLE: Bontha Tirupathi Reddy’s story is a testimony to the fact that using resources the right way can have enumerable advantages. The 27-year-old youngster from Posupalli village in Prakasam district has secured two railway jobs without attending any special coaching class.

His family’s financial status prompted him to prepare for the Railway Recruitment Board exams only by means of YouTube. He watched videos on general knowledge (GK), reasoning and other subjects needed for competitive exams through various channels on the platform.

After completing Bachelors in Science (Maths, Physics, Computer Science), Tirupathi began preparing for the RRB test. He bagged two jobs in the South West Railways (SWR)-Bengaluru division as a grade-4 assistant and a commercial cum ticket clerk (CCTC). “I am expecting the appointment letter by the end of this month,” he gleamed. Being the only son, Tirupathi also had to make sure he helped his father, B Chinna Konda Reddy, in his agriculture field regularly. He has two sisters, who got married a few years ago.

“I didn’t want to go for coaching as my family’s financial status is not good. Also, I did not want to let my father to do all agricultural works alone. Hence, I decided to stay with my family in my village and prepare for the exam,” he said. A bright student since childhood, Tirupathi balances agriculture work and studies like a pro. Due to lack of proper infrastructure at home, he keeps his books at a Sivalayam near his farm. “The temple has also been my study corner as mobile network is good there,” he shared.

“I had applied for the RRB exams in 2019 for the first time. In my second attempt, I secured a job as grade-4 assistant at SWR-Bangalore. A YouTube channel called ‘wifistudy’ helped me with most of the coaching. Sahil sir, Deepak sir and Neeraj sir helped me with mathematics, reasoning and GK,” Tirupathi said.

Elaborating on his daily routine, he said, “I used to study for 10-12 hours, take my lessons on YouTube from 7pm to 11pm and prepared my own notes.” After joining his job, he said he will work towards the upliftment of other youngsters who come from a rural and poor family backgrounds.

