'Didi ka Pustakalaya': Library culture gets a boost

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

BIHAR: 'Didi ki Library’, an initiative of the Bihar government to inculcate reading habits among

children and help them mould their careers through self-study, has created a buzz among the state’s people.

Children hailing from the rural belt of the state can be seen reading books of their choice and solving problems of mathematics with the help of their peers at the nearest ‘Didi ki Library’ or ‘Didi ka Pustakalaya’ in remote villages. A majority of them are girls from poor strata of the society.

Girls are not only studying at these community libraries but also chalking out plans for their future. “Winds of change are now sweeping through rural belts of Bihar with the opening of ‘Didi Ki Library’ for boys and girls in villages,” said Parvez Alam, vice chairman of Singheshwar block in Madhepura district.

A 15-year student, Aradhana Kumari, who is from Singheshwar in Madhepura district, said that the community library was proving very beneficial for her. “I do not only get several books for my studies but also get my doubts cleared through discussions with other students. Many others like us are getting substantial benefits from it,” she remarked.

These free community libraries are being operated by Jeevika Didis. Jeevika project is being run through Bihar Rural Livelihoods Promotion Society (BRLPS) under the state Rural Development department. At least 100 such community libraries have been unveiled in 32 out of total 38 districts of the state.

32 out of the 38 districts of Bihar now have access to a ‘Didi ki Library’ or ‘Didi ka Pustakalaya’ | Express

A Jeevika Didi, Phulmanti Devi, who looks after ‘Didi Ki Library’ at Chiraili under Khijarsarai block in Gaya district, said that the community libraries were being opened to promote the culture of self study in the state. In several blocks of the state, community library-cum-career development centres (CLCDCs) have also been opened.

Jeevika’s chief executive officer Rahul Kumar said that ‘Didi Ka Pustakalaya’ had been opened with the objective of academic development. Community library-cum-career development centres are also proving quite advantageous for students, he added.

Kumar said that altogether 12,318 students had been registered at these 100 CLCDCs as 80 percent of them were girls. The average arrival at a CLCDC was 32 in the last week of April this year.

Government buildings have been approved for 63 out of a total 100 CLCDCs. In the other 37 blocks, CLCDCs are being run in the rented houses.

In each CLCDC, there is a hall with a sitting capacity of 30-40 people. Besides the hall, there are two rooms as one room is reserved for physical and digital library, doubling as an office too. Another room is being used for the self study centre.

The hall is also used for digital and physical classes as well as also for other academic and teaching purposes. Besides text books for classes from 9th standard to 12th standard in the physical library, there are around 500 books for the entrance examinations to various higher education courses.

In a digital library, study materials have been provided in forms of videos, audios, e-book and e-notes. Parents and guardians of students are also happy with the opening of libraries in villages.

Rohan Rai, a migrant worker and a native of Singheshwar, said that girls were not able to study in homes properly, adding that his daughter was going to the library every day.

“These facilities will prove effective for the growth of rural girls in the academic fields,” he added.

Chandani Khatoon, head of Jajhar Sabaila panchayat in Madhepura district, said that over 100 students got themselves registered at ‘Didi Ki Library’ under her panchayat. The library was opened by CM Nitish Kumar in February this year.

“The number of beneficiaries will increase in days to come as many students are not aware of it. Awareness campaign will be launched in villages under this panchayat for the purpose,” she told this reporter over phone. She laid emphasis on adding more number of books at the library.

Similarly, 150 students are enrolled in ‘Didi Ki Library’ at Khijarsarai in Gaya district. Its in-charge Phulmanti Devi said that the library remains open between 10 am and 5 pm. Even students from nearby coaching students visit the library for their studies.

