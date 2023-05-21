Son of Telangana parents is US Presidential Scholar

Renuka Kalpana By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While accomplishments by natives of the Telugu states in foreign countries is becoming increasingly common, a student, whose father hails from the Nirmal district, is now ensuring that the standards don’t drop. Arnav Dharmagadda was recently selected as the US Presidential Scholar for 2023.

This apart, he has also been selected for admission into Yale and Harvard, two of the biggest names in education and also received the prestigious Jefferson Scholarship. to study at the University of Virginia. The scholarship will not only pay for his undergraduate degree but also includes a stipend that pays Arnav for his attendance.

The US Presidential Scholars programme aims to recognise and honour some of the distinguished graduating high school seniors.US Education Secretary, Miguel Cardona, recently announced the selection of Arnav, who studied in Russell High School in Kentucky.

“Arnav is one of the 161 outstanding American high school seniors who has demonstrated outstanding academic achievement, artistic excellence, technical expertise, leadership, citizenship, service and contribution to the school and community,” said a press statement released by the Department of Education.

However, this is not the first time Arnav has made his Telugu father, Sagar Dharmagadda who belongs to the Nirmal district proud. He secured full marks in the American College Testing, required for admission to undergraduate schools based in the US and Canada.

Arnav mentions that he had organised a visit to the university for a tour, but due to all the guided tours being fully booked, Benjamin Skipper, the director of the graduate and undergraduate programs at the Jefferson Scholars Foundation, spared some time from his busy schedule to personally guide him and his parents during their visit.

With the reputation attached to it, Arnav wishes to choose Harvard University for his UG. Poverty and urban development are his areas of particular interest and expertise. Opting for a major in public policy, Arnav aims to eventually work on Capitol Hill, a metonymy for the US Congress.

HYDERABAD: While accomplishments by natives of the Telugu states in foreign countries is becoming increasingly common, a student, whose father hails from the Nirmal district, is now ensuring that the standards don’t drop. Arnav Dharmagadda was recently selected as the US Presidential Scholar for 2023. This apart, he has also been selected for admission into Yale and Harvard, two of the biggest names in education and also received the prestigious Jefferson Scholarship. to study at the University of Virginia. The scholarship will not only pay for his undergraduate degree but also includes a stipend that pays Arnav for his attendance. The US Presidential Scholars programme aims to recognise and honour some of the distinguished graduating high school seniors.US Education Secretary, Miguel Cardona, recently announced the selection of Arnav, who studied in Russell High School in Kentucky.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Arnav is one of the 161 outstanding American high school seniors who has demonstrated outstanding academic achievement, artistic excellence, technical expertise, leadership, citizenship, service and contribution to the school and community,” said a press statement released by the Department of Education. However, this is not the first time Arnav has made his Telugu father, Sagar Dharmagadda who belongs to the Nirmal district proud. He secured full marks in the American College Testing, required for admission to undergraduate schools based in the US and Canada. Arnav mentions that he had organised a visit to the university for a tour, but due to all the guided tours being fully booked, Benjamin Skipper, the director of the graduate and undergraduate programs at the Jefferson Scholars Foundation, spared some time from his busy schedule to personally guide him and his parents during their visit. With the reputation attached to it, Arnav wishes to choose Harvard University for his UG. Poverty and urban development are his areas of particular interest and expertise. Opting for a major in public policy, Arnav aims to eventually work on Capitol Hill, a metonymy for the US Congress.