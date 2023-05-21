Home Good News

Son of Telangana parents is US Presidential Scholar

With an impressive array of accomplishments at such a tender age, Arnav wants to pursue public policy at Harvard and work at the Capitol Hill

Published: 21st May 2023 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2023 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

Arnav Dharmagadda

Arnav Dharmagadda

By Renuka Kalpana
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While accomplishments by natives of the Telugu states in foreign countries is becoming increasingly common, a student, whose father hails from the Nirmal district, is now ensuring that the standards don’t drop. Arnav Dharmagadda was recently selected as the US Presidential Scholar for 2023.

This apart, he has also been selected for admission into Yale and Harvard, two of the biggest names in education and also received the prestigious Jefferson Scholarship. to study at the University of Virginia. The scholarship will not only pay for his undergraduate degree but also includes a stipend that pays Arnav for his attendance.

The US Presidential Scholars programme aims to recognise and honour some of the distinguished graduating high school seniors.US Education Secretary, Miguel Cardona, recently announced the selection of Arnav, who studied in Russell High School in Kentucky.

“Arnav is one of the 161 outstanding American high school seniors who has demonstrated outstanding academic achievement, artistic excellence, technical expertise, leadership, citizenship, service and contribution to the school and community,” said a press statement released by the Department of Education.

However, this is not the first time Arnav has made his Telugu father, Sagar Dharmagadda who belongs to the Nirmal district proud. He secured full marks in the American College Testing, required for admission to undergraduate schools based in the US and Canada.  

Arnav mentions that he had organised a visit to the university for a tour, but due to all the guided tours being fully booked, Benjamin Skipper, the director of the graduate and undergraduate programs at the Jefferson Scholars Foundation, spared some time from his busy schedule to personally guide him and his parents during their visit.

With the reputation attached to it, Arnav wishes to choose Harvard University for his UG. Poverty and urban development are his areas of particular interest and expertise. Opting for a major in public policy, Arnav aims to eventually work on Capitol Hill, a metonymy for the US Congress.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arnav Dharmagadda Nirmal district US Presidential Scholar for 2023
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp