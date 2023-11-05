A Nellore teacher’s endeavour to make students learn Science better

D Surendra Kumar By

NELLORE: AVM Science Corner in Nellore district is famous among primary and high school students as they can understand basics of Physics and Chemistry with ease there. AV Sudhakar, a Science teacher in a government school at Vavintaparthi in Podalakur mandal of Nellore district, set up the Science Corner on the first floor of his house this year at a cost of `10 lakh and dedicated it to his mother.

The corner consists of a laboratory, library and museum on Science. A mini-weather station and a mini-botanical garden are also part of the corner. About 20 students used to visit the corner on weekdays to understand the basic principles of Physics and Chemistry. Sudhakar’s friends and relatives, who are interested in Science, also visit the corner to gain knowledge.

Sudhakar is the second son of Athivaram Venkata Krishnaiah and Venkamma of Chittamur, who belonged to a middle-class family. Sudhakar, who did his PG in Chemistry from Sri Krishnadevaraya University, Anantapur in 2003, developed interest in Science from his school days.

The 43-year-old teacher has written 12 books, which include laboratory manuals, open school textbooks, training modules and special material for competitive examinations. He has also participated in several national and international seminars on Science. Besides teaching Science in the classroom, Sudhakar is also running Sir CV Raman Science Club in Podalakur mandal to encourage students to do Science projects for school exhibitions and develop scientific temperament among people.

Underlining the need to promote Science in a big way, Sudhakar said, “I am glad that the corner has been a hit among the students within no time as it is meant to enable them understand the basic concepts of Physics and Chemistry, which helps generate interest in the subject among them and paves the way for career growth.”

