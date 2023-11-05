Tribal woman from Andhra Pradesh turns green crusader

Usha Peri By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: For Pangi Vineeta, life revolves around the farm. From dawn till dusk, she toils in the fields located amidst the serene beauty of Araku Valley, not just to earn a livelihood but to fulfil her soul. Hailing from a tribal community, Vineeta’s deep connection to the land is not only a source of economic prosperity but has also brought her recognition and accolades. 32-year-old Pangi Vineeta, a resident of Baliyaguda village in Dumbriguda mandal of Alluri Sitarama Raju district, has recently been honoured with the prestigious YSR Achievement Award in agriculture for her unwavering commitment to sustainable and organic farming practices.

Vineeta’s journey as a farmer is a testament to the power of dedication and the profound respect she holds for the land. She believes the only way to repay the bounty the farm has bestowed upon her is by maintaining the purest and most natural soil, free from harmful chemicals. With unwavering determination, she has made her farm a shining example of sustainable agriculture. Vineeta and her husband Bala Krishna grow various kinds of crops based on the seasons, such as coffee, all kinds of vegetables, pepper, jowar, pulses, etc.

Speaking to TNIE, Vineeta conveyed her gratitude, saying, “This award symbolises not just my personal path but the collective efforts of our community dedicated to organic and sustainable farming. While I may have received the award, it truly represents our community.”

Describing the distinctive approach to farming that emphasises organic manure and water conservation techniques to enhance crop yield and quality, Bala Krishna explained, “We refrain from the use of any chemicals, as they can lead to land pollution, which is detrimental to both the soil and the crops we cultivate, as well as to our own well-being. Our method centres on the use of farmyard manure, primarily derived from cow dung and urine.”

Bala Krishna further explained, “Initially, we prepare the land by applying cow dung and then proceed to plant the saplings. Throughout the cultivation process, we apply cow urine three times. This organic method is not only the best practice but also the most effective way to maintain the crop, land, and yield in a healthy and thriving condition.”

Vineeta also won the ‘best farmer award’ at the 15th annual Old Seed Festival held in Killoguda, located in Dumbriguda. The festival is an old tradition followed by the tribals that sheds light on the importance of preserving indigenous seeds.

