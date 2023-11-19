Girl from Hyderabad to compete in National Track Cycling Championship in Jharkhand

Renuka Kalpana By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A group of ten 14-year-old girls and boys will represent Telangana State in the under fourteen youth girls category at the National Track Cycling Championship. The competition will take place in Ranchi, Jharkhand from November 30 to December 4.

While most of the participants are from Hyderabad, a few students are from Medchal, Mulugu and Siddipet in the under 14- category.

Among the selected girl players, Akaknsha Satish is a student of Hyderabad Public School which has established a high quality cycling track a few months ago.

Affiliated to Cycling Federation of India Telangana Olympic Association Sports Authority of Telangana State, Education minister Sabitha Indira Reddy is the Chief Patron of the Telangana Cycling Association.

The association is going to participate in 75th Senior, 52nd Junior and 38th Sub Junior National Track Cycling Championship 2023 at Ranchi, Jharkhand from 30th Nov to 4th December 2023.

In this regard, on November 14 the association conducted the State Level Selection trials at SATs Cycling Velodrome in the Osmania University campus. Observers appointed by the SATS, Cycling Federation of India, New Delhi and Telangana Olympic Association, Hyderabad were present to select candidates for the upcoming National Championship.

With five girls and five boys for under 14, more six boys and five girls have also been selected for under 16. Whereas, 9 boys and 1 girl will represent Telangana from under 18 category, four men will participate in the elite category.

Jharkhand Cycling Association has got the hosting of 75th Senior, 52nd Junior and 28th Sub Junior Women, Men, Boys and Girls National Track Cycling Championships. For the first time after the 34th National Games held in 2011, Jharkhand has got the opportunity to organise a national level cycling competition.

