A well in Kerala hamlet stands as a symbol of caste resistance

Rahul R By

Express News Service

KOLLAM: Kuttivattom, a small hamlet in Panmana village, serves as a shining example of caste resistance. Mahatma Ayyankali, the great social reformer, initiated the work to dig a public well in Kuttivattom. The initiative marked a significant step forward at a time when caste discrimination was deeply rooted in Kerala society.

The primary purpose of the well was to provide drinking water to paddy farmers, most of whom belonged to the Harijan community, considered untouchables and prohibited from using public wells used by upper castes. The well was established on an 8-cent plot of land in 1931 by Mahatma Ayyankali.

However, the current state of the well tells a tale of neglect. Its ownership and maintenance now fall under the Sadhu Jana Paripalana Sangham Trust.

“Many paddy farmers in the vicinity, most of whom were from the Harijan community, used to work in the nearby paddy fields. These farmers lacked access to drinking water during their work in the fields. That was when Ayyankali established the well for public use. While it was initially established to alleviate the hardships of paddy farmers, it was also used widely by the public. However, its current condition is a cause for concern,” said Ampiyil Prakash, president of Sadhu Jana Paripalana Sangam.

In 2016, the Sadhu Jana Paripalana Sangham Trust was formed with the hope of facilitating easier access to funds for maintenance. The trust had approached the panchayat and the state government several times for funds to maintain the well, but no funds have been sanctioned thus far.

The panchayats cannot allocate funds for the maintenance of the well as it falls under the trust.

Furthermore, the ward member of Kuttivattom has not presented the proposal before the council. Had it been a public well, the process would have been smoother, but when it involves a trust, there are limitations in securing funds,” said Shami M, president of Panmana panchayat.

The history of the well dates back to 1931 when Mahatma Ayyankali spearheaded its construction. The well is still being used by the public to draw drinking water. However, the history of the well dates back to 1928, when Ayyankali arrived in Kuttivattom for the first time to form a unit of Sadhu Jana Paripalana Sangam.

