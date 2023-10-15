GLUG plugs digital divide in Villupuram

Krithika Srinivasan By

Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Nestled in the heart of Villupuram district, a remarkable initiative has been quietly unfolding, one that is not only transforming the lives of rural students but reshaping the future of the entire region. For the past 12 years, the Villupuram GNU/Linux Users Group (VGLUG) has been on a mission to bridge the digital divide by providing free and accessible education in complex software languages to rural students.

This grassroots movement is not only liberating rural students from intellectual inaccessibility but also opening doors to employment at larger companies, all while advocating the use of free and open-source software. Initiated by a group of engineers in 2012, VGLUG has stood the test of time and thrived, thanks to consistent workshops, and weekly classes. Karkee Udhayan, a prime coordinator in the organisation, spoke to TNIE about their journey.

Karkee U

“Rural areas have long suffered from limited access to quality education in emerging technologies. The Villupuram GLUG chapter recognised this disparity and decided to take action. Through a network of dedicated volunteers, we have been organising workshops, sessions, and camps in rural areas. These programmes introduce students to the world of software technology, including Python, the much sought-after programming language known for its applications in web development and artificial intelligence,” Karkee said.

The impact of the initiative has been transformational. Within a decade, at least 600 students who received training from VGLUG are now positioned at prominent tech companies. Thousands more have benefited from their free training.

According to K Sathish, a coordinator, “Students from Villupuram, who once felt left behind in the fast-paced digital age, are now gaining proficiency in programming languages. We have introduced them to global conferences and software professionals without making them spend a penny. This newfound knowledge is empowering them to pursue higher education and secure employment at companies that were previously beyond their reach.”But VGLUG’s efforts extend beyond technical education. They are strong advocates for free and open-source software (FOSS).

“By promoting the use of FOSS in rural communities, we are not only reducing software costs but also ensuring that technology remains accessible and adaptable for all. This philosophy aligns perfectly with the principles of inclusivity and knowledge sharing that underpin the FOSS movement,” says K Vijayalakshmi, a coordinator and software engineer.

The ripple effects of this initiative are profound. Rural students are not only becoming proficient in Python but are also embracing the values of collaboration, innovation, and community-building.“As these students grow and enter the workforce, they are poised to become catalysts for positive change, not just in their communities but in the entire Villupuram district,” Karkee added.

VGLUG has organised several free camps across the district, helping rural school children grapple with coding. One beneficiary, Class 8 student D Nitheesh, said, “I did not know how to do coding but had heard about it from friends in my neighbourhood. My government school did not have a curriculum for it. I was excited to learn about coding.”

Members of VGLUG have advocated for tech infrastructure to be set up in the district. Last September, group members filed a petition to Chief Minister MK Stalin, requesting the establishment of a mini-IT park.Recently, the group organised International Debian Conference at Anna University in Villupuram, bringing global techies to the town.

GLUG stands as a beacon of hope, offering a brighter future to rural youth, while also contributing to the global movement for free and open-source software. With their unwavering commitment, they continue to sow the seeds of knowledge, ensuring that the benefits of technology are accessible to all, irrespective of location or economic circumstances.

(Edited by Nikhil Jayakrishnan)

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VILLUPURAM: Nestled in the heart of Villupuram district, a remarkable initiative has been quietly unfolding, one that is not only transforming the lives of rural students but reshaping the future of the entire region. For the past 12 years, the Villupuram GNU/Linux Users Group (VGLUG) has been on a mission to bridge the digital divide by providing free and accessible education in complex software languages to rural students. This grassroots movement is not only liberating rural students from intellectual inaccessibility but also opening doors to employment at larger companies, all while advocating the use of free and open-source software. Initiated by a group of engineers in 2012, VGLUG has stood the test of time and thrived, thanks to consistent workshops, and weekly classes. Karkee Udhayan, a prime coordinator in the organisation, spoke to TNIE about their journey. Karkee U“Rural areas have long suffered from limited access to quality education in emerging technologies. The Villupuram GLUG chapter recognised this disparity and decided to take action. Through a network of dedicated volunteers, we have been organising workshops, sessions, and camps in rural areas. These programmes introduce students to the world of software technology, including Python, the much sought-after programming language known for its applications in web development and artificial intelligence,” Karkee said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The impact of the initiative has been transformational. Within a decade, at least 600 students who received training from VGLUG are now positioned at prominent tech companies. Thousands more have benefited from their free training. According to K Sathish, a coordinator, “Students from Villupuram, who once felt left behind in the fast-paced digital age, are now gaining proficiency in programming languages. We have introduced them to global conferences and software professionals without making them spend a penny. This newfound knowledge is empowering them to pursue higher education and secure employment at companies that were previously beyond their reach.”But VGLUG’s efforts extend beyond technical education. They are strong advocates for free and open-source software (FOSS). “By promoting the use of FOSS in rural communities, we are not only reducing software costs but also ensuring that technology remains accessible and adaptable for all. This philosophy aligns perfectly with the principles of inclusivity and knowledge sharing that underpin the FOSS movement,” says K Vijayalakshmi, a coordinator and software engineer. The ripple effects of this initiative are profound. Rural students are not only becoming proficient in Python but are also embracing the values of collaboration, innovation, and community-building.“As these students grow and enter the workforce, they are poised to become catalysts for positive change, not just in their communities but in the entire Villupuram district,” Karkee added. VGLUG has organised several free camps across the district, helping rural school children grapple with coding. One beneficiary, Class 8 student D Nitheesh, said, “I did not know how to do coding but had heard about it from friends in my neighbourhood. My government school did not have a curriculum for it. I was excited to learn about coding.” Members of VGLUG have advocated for tech infrastructure to be set up in the district. Last September, group members filed a petition to Chief Minister MK Stalin, requesting the establishment of a mini-IT park.Recently, the group organised International Debian Conference at Anna University in Villupuram, bringing global techies to the town. GLUG stands as a beacon of hope, offering a brighter future to rural youth, while also contributing to the global movement for free and open-source software. With their unwavering commitment, they continue to sow the seeds of knowledge, ensuring that the benefits of technology are accessible to all, irrespective of location or economic circumstances. (Edited by Nikhil Jayakrishnan) Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp