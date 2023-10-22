Free tuitions for bridging the divide

M Saravanan By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: In a world where the philanthropy of rich entrepreneurs often hogs the limelight, one tends to overlook the contributions from people of modest means who nevertheless make an impact. Meet V Ramachandran, a 56-year-old machine operator, and his wife, Jayashree, a homemaker. They might seem like an ordinary couple living in Nehru Nagar, Olymbus, Coimbatore, but their extraordinary mission has been transforming the lives of hundreds of young students from government schools. For the past five years, this compassionate couple has dedicated themselves to providing free tuition to underprivileged children.

Their journey began when they noticed that children attending government schools often couldn’t afford private tuition, which could cost a minimum of Rs 500 per month per student, particularly up to Class VI. Fuelled by their desire to bridge this educational gap, they established the ‘Kovai Thozhamai Arakkattalai’ in 2018. Initially, they offered tuition up to Class VI but later expanded their services up to Class IX.

The impact of their work has been remarkable, with over 250 students from marginalised backgrounds benefiting from their tuition services. These students primarily hail from government schools in Ramanathapuram, and approximately 45 of them study at the Corporation School in Ramanathapuram, all thanks to this devoted couple.

To help with their classes, Ramachandran and Jayashree have hired three staff members, each receiving a monthly stipend ranging from Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,000. Notably, the staff members they employ also come from marginalised backgrounds. They’ve set up their tuition centre on a temple terrace in Olymbus, with a monthly rent of Rs 3,500.

Jayashree, who manages the tuition centre, dedicates her evenings, from 6 pm to 8 pm, six days a week, to ensure that the students receive quality education. Ramachandran’s dedication to social service runs deep. He used to allocate a portion of his salary for various charitable causes, including providing financial support for funeral expenses, medical assistance, and educational support to those who were unable to afford it. Their journey toward establishing the tuition centre began when they noticed that children from underprivileged families were missing out on additional educational support due to tuition fees.

Their commendable efforts have not only benefited these students but have also inspired others within their community. About 16 individuals in their network have come forward to support the tuition centre financially, each contributing between Rs 100 and Rs 300 per month.

Ramachandran also established connections with local government school teachers, who refer students in need of extra support to their centre. Thanks to the dedication of these teachers and the support from his community, more and more students have had the opportunity to benefit from the free tuition classes.

“In the beginning, we offered tuition up to Class VI. However, as the students who attended our centre expressed a desire for further support, we decided to extend our services up to Class IX. Balancing this endeavour with my work, which sometimes includes night shifts at the factory, has been challenging. My wife, Jayashree, deserves special recognition for her daily commitment to the centre. She opens the place for evening studies every day, closes it after the tuition, and returns home around 8.30 pm,” Ramachandran shared.

During the challenging times of the Covid-19 pandemic, the couple stepped forward to provide essential provisions to the families of their students. All of this is done with the modest income that Ramachandran earns, which amounts to less than Rs 40,000 per month.

Initiatives like those of Ramachandran and Jayashree stand as a heartwarming reminder that one can make a difference in society even with meagre means. Their simple yet profound acts are not only bridging educational gaps but also nurturing future generations.

